Body Language Experts Share Signs Donald and Melania Trump’s Marriage Is on the Rocks

Donald Trump’s presidency has brought his relationship with his wife, Melania Trump, into the public eye, and there have been numerous instances that have proved that perhaps their marriage is hitting the rocks.

Speculation about their separation and divorce has been pretty rampant, especially given the very little time the First Lady has spent at the White House, especially since Trump took office for the second time.

However, while neither of them has ever addressed these rumors directly, their body language in public spaces has often given away details about the dynamic they share, and multiple body language experts have confirmed that Trump and Melania’s marriage is not on the best of terms.

Melania knows Trump is done.

She rips her hand away abruptly.

Trump retaliates with a push in the back.

This is an abusive environment.

pic.twitter.com/GSNYyLANqb — Paul the other one…🇳🇿🇦🇺🇨🇦🇺🇲 (@paulcshipley) October 23, 2020

For instance, during Trump’s first inauguration, the newly elected President left Melania behind to greet Barack and Michelle Obama, who were waiting for them. Trump has a documented history of being obsessed with Barack Obama, and therefore, when his chance of replacing him as the President came, Trump could not contain himself. However, his excitement led to Melania walking behind her husband with a gift box from Tiffany & Co.

Analyzing the video footage of this incident, Nicole Moore, body language expert and celebrity love coach, said, “He didn’t rest his eyes on his wife for even one second.” Trump is already famous for his huge ego, and therefore, when he had his focus on his prize, it was only natural that he forgot his surroundings, including his wife.

Nonverbal communication expert Patti Wood commented on the same incident as she told Harper’s Bazaar, “… He’s decided he wants to be introduced by himself rather than as a couple unit. He’s saying, ‘I’m on my own, I am singular, I am president.’ That would be one way he shows his power.” For a man who thrives on such self-importance, it is only natural that his marriage would take a toll at some point.

Melania was reportedly not very happy with the role of First Lady being forced upon her when Trump became the President for the first time. After those four years of being the First Lady and handling all the responsibilities that come with it, Melania’s stance on the role seems to have remained the same as she could not even pretend to be happy and excited when Trump called her on stage during his victory speech.

Talking about the same, body language expert Darren Stanton told The Mirror, “It appears to be a fake smile. She’s smiling because she has to.” Interestingly, a number of moments involving Trump and Melania have been marked by the “doing it for the sake of it” attitude on the part of the First Lady.

YIKES! Melania Trump completely DODGED Trump’s kiss at the end of his RNC speech. Super awkward moment! pic.twitter.com/llaXJhqDIX — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 19, 2024

From openly brushing away Trump’s hand trying to touch hers to turning up to events with a poker face, Melania has often made it quite evident that she is in this marriage and making public appearances with Trump because she has to, not because the two are in love and share a great bond.

Moreover, given the narcissistic traits Trump has shown, it is only natural that he does not do well when he is not at the center of attention. The same thing happened when he attended the January 2026 premiere of Melania’s documentary, titled Melania, as it was the First Lady who was showered with attention while the President had to stand and watch it all. Trump’s body language appeared to be that of a kid who is not very happy to be left out as he stood beside Melania while looking down and pursing his lips.

Such displays of visible hostility and lack of coordination during many of Melania and Trump’s public appearances have naturally drawn sharp criticism about the kind of bond they share.

Moreover, Melania’s prolonged absence from the White House during Trump’s second term has further fueled separation speculations, even though the couple continues to appear together in public, without paying much heed to what is said about them.