Far-Right Influencer Predicts ‘Corrupt’ Trump Gets Impeached After Midterms

Far-right podcaster Nick Fuentes predicted that President Donald Trump might face impeachment after the 2026 midterms. He urged his audience to sit out the election, breaking with the common expectation among pro-Trump supporters that loyal voters should show up to defend Republican majorities.

In a recent episode of his America First show, Fuentes expressed that he wants Democrats to win the House. He believes they could use subpoena power to investigate Trump administration figures, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski. “I cannot wait for the Democrats to take the House so they can subpoena and investigate Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski and uncover a lot of corruption,” Fuentes said, according to Mediaite.

Fuentes claimed these investigations would overshadow the impeachment discussions from Trump’s first term. He argued that a Democratic House would pile on allegations against Trump’s team. He also suggested the administration could face more crises, such as war in the Middle East and economic struggles, saying Trump “might even be impeached,” according to Upolitics’ summary of the episode.

Fuentes’ comments featured profanity and a message to Trump supporters that resembled a boycott pitch. He told viewers that his advice for 2026 was to “stay home,” as reported by La Voce di New York.

This episode shows Fuentes’ recent shift toward open hostility toward Trump, despite his long-standing presence in far-right online forums that have often overlapped with pro-Trump activism. Upolitics reported that Fuentes has criticized Trump for not pursuing more aggressive mass deportations and has attacked the administration over its handling of the Epstein files.

Fuentes’ mention of Noem and Lewandowski comes as Washington media examines Lewandowski’s role within the Department of Homeland Security and his connection to Noem. The New York Post reported this week that Lewandowski, labeled an unpaid “special government employee,” has wielded influence inside the department and faced internal conflicts and questions about his conduct and decision-making.

“I cannot wait for the Democrats to take the House.” Nick Fuentes tells everyone to “STAY HOME” in 2026. pic.twitter.com/RTNPzOg1uO — KaizerRev (@Kaizerrev) February 6, 2026

Fuentes described his argument as a warning to Trump voters not to protect Republicans from facing consequences at the polls. Mediaite reported that he called the administration corrupt and stated he would not encourage his supporters to “bail” Trump out in 2026.

Impeachment is a process run by Congress, not a criminal standard. The House can vote to impeach, and the Senate holds a trial that can remove a president with a two-thirds vote. A Democratic House could launch investigations, issue subpoenas, and hold hearings, but removal would still need a Senate supermajority.

Fuentes did not provide specific evidence of wrongdoing by Noem, Lewandowski, or other officials beyond his claims in the broadcast summaries. His prediction also relies on Democrats winning the House, which will require them to gain enough competitive districts in November 2026 to overcome Republicans’ current advantage.

Republican strategists have recently warned that Trump’s approval ratings could make the midterms tougher for the party, especially in swing districts. However, Fuentes directed his message toward a portion of the right that consumes influencer-driven political media and sometimes views participation as a form of leverage.

Fuentes’ call for a boycott creates a new challenge for Republicans if it gains traction since modern midterms often depend on turnout shifts among partisan and independent voters. A slight drop-off in a motivated group can significantly impact close House races.