‘Distant’ or ‘Controlled’? Expert Analyzes Melania Trump’s Public Behavior Around Donald Trump

Being a public figure and the first lady of the U.S., Melania Trump has often sparked strong debate with her quiet and controlled behavior during official events. However, the conversations intensified after the release of the documentary Melania: 20 Days to History.

While the movie gave a closer look at how the first lady manages her life behind the scenes, it simultaneously highlighted her emotional restraints when she’s around her husband, President Donald Trump.

The majority of the film reflects on her solo work of organizing daily schedules, planning public appearances, selecting outfits and setting aside personal time, with Trump appearing only briefly, in between events.

One thing people miss about Melania Trump… she’s not just married to a strategist. She IS one. Every outfit. Every pose. Every silence.

It’s not fashion. It’s SIGNALING. While the world argues about what she said… she said nothing.

And it landed harder than most words ever… https://t.co/VsrqnHMZ97 pic.twitter.com/JnoMYTHqgz — DIGITAL SWOLLJER 𝕏 (@DigiSwQll17) February 1, 2026

In doing so, the movie highlighted the sheer difference between Melania’s behavior when she’s working alone versus when she’s appearing alongside her husband. This led audiences to interpret her demeanor as distant or unhappy when she’s around the president.

Reports from the BBC suggested that the documentary highlights the 55-year-old’s comfort in careful and organized settings, showcasing her as a person who values routine and planning. It proved her strong desire to manage how she is seen by the public.

However, reinforcing this interpretation, psychotherapist and behavioral confidence expert Shelly Dar, delved deeper into the former model’s behavior and proposed that what viewers perceived as discomfort is something entirely different.

Speaking with The Mirror, Dar said, “When we analyze Melania Trump, it can look like she’s sad or worried, but what we’re really seeing is her restraint. Her public presence is so controlled, so neutral and very deliberate.”

She further continued, “As first lady, that restraint tightens even more because of the pressure and the cost of mistakes is very high. Every movement, every expression, every word is scrutinized.”

Melania Trump said it best: “I’m a very private person and a very selective person — what I do, what I don’t do, when I talk, when I don’t talk. And that’s my choice. And nobody is in charge of me.” That’s strength.

That’s boundaries.

That’s a woman who knows herself. Not… pic.twitter.com/dwXx7fbJUE — Alina St. John (@AlinaStJoh34202) January 31, 2026

The behavioral expert asserted that many people wrongly read the first lady’s body language as sadness or discomfort. Instead, it’s strong emotional control and restraint that becomes even stronger when she appears with the president, because of the pressure of being on a global stage.

“She shows little visible emotion, her facial expression stays fairly neutral and she uses minimal gestures. In a culture that expects first ladies to appear warm, expressive and emotionally available, that lack of display is easy to misread,” Dar observes.

The psychotherapist explained that since Melania’s every movement and expression is closely watched, it makes the first lady appear distant or serious, even if she is simply being careful. That is why her little visible emotion during public events leads to misinterpretation.

“She appears more composed in solo appearances. Her posture is steadier, her pacing feels intentional and her presence is more self-contained… When she’s alone, she’s managing only herself. When she’s beside her husband, she’s managing a role,” Dar explained.

People attacking for Melania for her poise and demeanor are ironically why she was nervous in the first place. She’s highly intelligent and has already voice her acknowledgment of the media’s nastiest. She knew this was coming but she still braved the storm. Strength.🔥🔥🔥 — Alec Carey✨🫰🏽✨ (@MrsDCtheCapital) August 26, 2020

Overall, the documentary and Dar’s opinions suggest that Melania Trump’s public behavior may be less about personal feelings and more about control, professionalism and protection of her public image.