Donald Trump Shows Off Solo Dance Moves as Melania Keeps Her Distance on Valentine’s Day

During a dinner at Mar-a-Lago on Valentine’s Day, Donald Trump busted out a dancing jig, as his wife was spotted standing far from him. The president appeared more focused on the band than on his wife, Melania Trump. When the band began playing a rendition of Lee Greenwood’s God Bless the USA, Trump shimmied to the music.

The First Lady was notably nowhere to be seen when her husband made some onlookers cringe who couldn’t help but laugh at his little jig. As he would have wanted anyway, the spotlight was completely on the POTUS.

Trump’s dance and the overall moment were captured by a guest, who shared a clip on Instagram stories. Later, the video went viral on X (formerly Twitter), and people had mixed reactions about the POTUS’s dance.

President Trump starts dancing to “God Bless the USA” at a Mar-a-Lago Valentine’s Day dinner like it’s a campaign rally, causing Melania and guests to laugh. There will never be another like him. 😭 pic.twitter.com/Zcxsijrjqe — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) February 15, 2026

“Valentine’s Day dinner like it’s a campaign rally,” one Trump fan wrote, praising him for apparently leveling up the evening. A second fan echoed, “Only Trump could turn a Valentine’s dinner into a full-on rally. Legendary energy.”

A critic pointed out that Melania might not be into it as much. “Lmao and she not laughing with him. She already told him to stop dancing. She doesn’t like it,” commented the user. “And the rest of the world laughs,” a second critic wrote.

In some other videos, the POTUS and FLOTUS are seen seated together at the same table. They were spotted having small conversations as the band played and people enjoyed.

While Melania has been rarely seen trying to take the spotlight, her husband sure loves to do so, especially with his habit of busting out a little dance everywhere, from campaign rally to Mar-a-Lago dinner.

On Friday, Donald and Melania Trump traveled together to Fort Bragg, in North Carolina, where the POTUS showed off more of his dance moves. At that time, the First Lady was seen standing a little far, but clapping for her husband. Then, she proceeded to deliver a speech.

“To our great armed forces of the United States stationed all over the world, I have a nostalgic message: Happy Valentine’s Day,” said the FLOTUS.

President Trump and First Lady Melania having a Valentine’s Day dinner at Mar-a-Lago last night pic.twitter.com/UdYOOozDaI — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) February 15, 2026

Apart from his dancing jig, Donald Trump had a busy Valentine’s Day otherwise. In the morning, he was busy ranting about his infamous dinner with comedian Bill Maher last year. “He came into the famed Oval Office much different than I thought he would be,” Trump wrote in his 500-word rambling.

“He was extremely nervous, had ZERO confidence in himself and, to soothe his nerves, immediately, within seconds, asked for a ‘Vodka Tonic.’ He said to me, ‘I’ve never felt like this before, I’m actually scared.'” Trump called Maher “very boring” and “ANTI TRUMP” before describing their meeting as a “total waste of time.”