Trump Jokes Melania Doesn’t Understand the Meaning of ‘Indictment’

At the annual National Prayer Breakfast last week, President Donald Trump decided to mix humour with references to his legal troubles. The 47th U.S. President revealed that is wife, Melania Trump, does not know the meaning of the word, ‘indicted.’

As per the Irish Star, the venue was filled with lawmakers, faith leaders, and guests gathered in Washington, where Trump talked about the criminal cases he witnessed during the 2024 election campaigns. “They’ve sued me for everything. I got impeached twice over nothing,” Trump told the audience.

“There’s never been, to the best of our knowledge, any politician that’s ever been indicted who won an election. Very popular politicians got indicted, and they lost,” he further added.

He then shared some instances from his private life. He began saying, “I got indicted so much, I got tired of calling my wife. I’d say, ‘Darling, I was just indicted again.’ She said, ‘Oh, darling. What, oh what, does that mean?’”

As the room erupted in laughter, Trump said, “You know, she’s very elegant,” adding, “You saw that from the movie. She’s not into the world of indictments.”

Here, the President was referring to the four indictments he faced in 2023 and 2024. Those cases included a New York prosecution over hush-money payments, two federal cases tied to classified documents and alleged election interference, and a Georgia state case related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

In total, there were nearly 90 felony counts. Three of the four cases were later dismissed or significantly narrowed. However, in May 2024, following a six-week trial in New York, a jury found Trump guilty in the hush-money case.

Prosecutors argued that he had falsified business records to conceal a $130,000 payment made by his former attorney, Michael Cohen, to adult film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Trump denied any wrongdoing, and his legal team described the prosecution as “the most politically charged prosecution in our Nation’s history.”

President Trump at the National Prayer Breakfast: “America is — and will always be — ONE NATION UNDER GOD.” pic.twitter.com/USugRRdyWv — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 6, 2025

The President’s words at the Prayer Breakfast quickly circulated online, prompting strong reactions on social media. One user wrote, “Most people go their whole lives without being indicted. It’s amazing, really.”

Another commented, “Maniac at a prayer breakfast. Only in America.” Others also referenced Trump’s past association with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, which gained renewed public attention after the recently released Epstein Files.

At the same event, Trump also shared thoughts on his own spiritual standing. “I’m never gonna make it to heaven. I just don’t think I qualify. I don’t think there’s a thing I can do,” he said.

The National Prayer Breakfast has traditionally served as a bipartisan gathering focused on faith and unity. Trump’s remarks, blending humour with references to his legal battles, underscored how closely his political identity remains tied to the criminal cases he faced while seeking to win a second term in office.