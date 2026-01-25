Are Donald and Melania Trump Divorcing? FLOTUS Reportedly Moves Into A Tower To Avoid Living Together

On a twenty-acre estate in Palm Beach, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have found a solution to their living arrangement: they simply don’t live in the same place.

The Daily Beast reported that, when the first couple is at Mar-a-Lago, the POTUS sleeps in the family living quarters while the FLOTUS has taken up residence in the compound’s 74-foot tower made of concrete and coquina. Amid the unending divorce speculations, the setup raises questions about a marriage that exists more on paper than in practice.

The tower at Mar-a-Lago isn’t just a pretty landmark; it’s a clever piece of engineering designed to catch ocean breezes and naturally pull heat out of the building. For the wife of President Donald Trump, the architecturally notable structure is more of a great escape than just about “passive cooling.”

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania keep separate bedrooms: https://t.co/U95SFCvdfS pic.twitter.com/tpLJXppCdY — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 22, 2017

Insiders close to the couple claimed that Melania Trump’s move to the tower was her choice, suggesting she values personal space above all else. Court documents confirmed that the mother of Barron Trump has swapped the glitz of New York and the prestige of the White House for the Florida Sun. In other words, she is making Mar-a-Lago her permanent residence.

Locals in Palm Beach rarely see her out and about. When Melania Trump does leave the tower, it’s typically to handle the bare minimum of public appearances required of a first lady. Otherwise, she maintains the kind of privacy that requires distance. Sources describe her as someone who values alone time. The tower, it seems, provides exactly that.

The living situation gains another layer of context when viewed through the lens of Barron. The Trumps’ nineteen-year-old son transferred from New York University to their Washington D.C. campus, ostensibly to be closer to his parents, particularly his mother.

Melania and Trump sleeping in separate rooms was confirmed in 2022. SAD!pic.twitter.com/9EalvBacZ8 https://t.co/dcAd25HW6C — Gabe Sanchez (@iamgabesanchez) May 7, 2024

They’re described as very close. Yet if Melania Trump is spending significant time in Florida while Barron is in Washington, that proximity becomes complicated. However, reports indicate that Barron travels to Florida regularly with his parents.

The timing of these arrangements feels deliberate. Melania’s documentary, also titled Melania, is scheduled for release on January 30, with a global premiere on January 29 at the Kennedy Center in Washington. She’ll have to surface from her tower life for that. But once the promotional obligations end, sources suggest she’ll retreat back to her solitary existence in Palm Beach.

Donald Trump has taken heat for adding his name to the Kennedy Center, where the film will premiere. Organizers are already bracing for protesters to show up alongside the Hollywood crowd. It’s the kind of spectacle that has become routine during this presidency.

The documentary about Melania has been a strange chapter in the First Family’s story. Despite a $ 75 million investment from Amazon MGM Studios, box office projections are dismal. The film is expected to bring in only $5 million in its opening weekend. For a project that lavish, and a marriage that apparently can’t even share living quarters, the economics don’t make sense.

Home Is Where the Heart Is

AMERICA’S CHRISTMAS This Christmas, let’s celebrate the love we hold within ourselves and share it with the world around us. After all, wherever we are, we can create a home filled with endless possibilities. pic.twitter.com/VouZAtLpHU — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 1, 2025

What this living arrangement suggests, more than anything, is a marriage that has stopped pretending. Two people sharing a last name and a political project, but not much else. Melania Trump gets her tower. Donald Trump gets the White House. And somewhere in between, the fiction of their relationship continues to deteriorate, one twenty-acre estate at a time.

Inquisitr has reached out to the reps for Donald and Melania Trump for comments.