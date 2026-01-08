Barron Trump Reportedly Focused on Losing His Slovenian Accent

Barron Trump, the 19-year-old son of President Donald Trump, is working to lose what sources describe as a lingering Slovenian accent while he adjusts to college life and increased public attention, according to people close to the Trump family.

Per The Independent, sources mentioned by celebrity journalist Rob Shuter said Barron has been taking speech lessons and is focusing on how he presents himself, especially when he talks. He aims to build confidence and fit in more easily with his peers in the United States.

“Barron is very focused on how he presents himself now,” one source told Shuter. “He’s thoughtful and deliberate. He wants to be confident when he speaks, but he does it quietly, without drawing attention.”

Barron’s accent has interested the public since a video surfaced years ago. In that clip, he was four years old and spoke with a noticeable Slovenian tone while playing with his parents. The video, which went viral during his father’s first term, shows Barron saying, “I like my suitcase,” while interacting with his mother, Melania Trump, who grew up in Slovenia.

The youngest Trump child has mostly stayed out of the spotlight, unlike his older brothers, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. They frequently appear at political events and speak publicly. Barron has attended several campaign rallies during his father’s latest presidential run, but he rarely talks at them and usually stays offstage or in the background.

People close to the family say Barron values his privacy and has tried to keep a low public profile despite being the president’s son. “He stays away from the spotlight whenever possible,” another source told Shuter. “He’s very aware of his privacy, and his mother makes sure it stays that way. Melania is fiercely protective of him.”

Barron was mainly raised by his mother and grandparents. Melania Trump has focused on protecting her only son from public scrutiny, and sources say she is actively involved in his upbringing and personal growth.

“She’s always been hands-on, making sure he’s safe and grounded,” a source said. “That means guidance and protection, helping him navigate the world on his own terms alongside the grandparents who have been there from day one.”

Barron currently lives in the Executive Residence at the White House. He is attending classes at New York University’s Washington, D.C., campus, according to reports. Fellow students have told reporters that he mostly keeps to himself on campus and has a limited circle of friends. Some link this to security concerns and the visibility of being part of the first family.

Despite avoiding the limelight, Barron has attracted interest from Republican figures and conservative commentators. Some describe him as “down to earth” and “worldly.” Allies of the president claim he helps connect the Trump campaign to younger male voters by advising on appearances in new media spaces, including podcasts, though he has not publicly acknowledged any such role.

Barron continues to avoid the spotlight and has not commented publicly on reports about his speech lessons or efforts to change his accent. The White House has declined to discuss his personal life, honoring the family’s request for privacy regarding the president’s youngest child.