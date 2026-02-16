Melania’s President’s Day Message for Donald Trump – More Like a Movie Promotion Post

Leave it to First Lady Melania Trump to actively promote her eponymous documentary on every possible occasion. On the occasion of President’s Day, the First Lady wished her husband Donald Trump by sharing a photograph with him, which happens to be from the screening of her movie. The text ‘Melania’ in the backdrop eclipses the photo-op. “Happy President’s Day,” Melania simply captioned the post.

Turns out, this wasn’t the sole movie promotion post that Melania Trump shared on President’s Day. On social media, the FLOTUS shared an update on her movie, and she wrote in her caption, “Don’t miss your chance to see MELANIA in theaters before its run ends. Experience the immersive visuals and sound on the big screen today.”

It was only a few days ago that Melania Trump was confronted by a reporter for using a White House event for the promotion of her documentary. “Why do you feel it’s appropriate to use an official White House event to promote your movie?” a reporter asked Melania. To which, she replied, “This is not promotion. We are here celebrating the release of the hostages of Aviva [Siegel] and Keith [Siegel]. They were in, uh, Washington, DC. Uh, they called me, they said they would like to come over to thank me and to, uh, to give, uh, hugs, and that’s why we are here. It’s nothing to do with promotion.”

Donald Trump, on the other hand, has been actively cheering for Melania. He recently called her a “movie star.” Trump said, “Our country is truly blessed to have such a phenomenal first lady. And now she’s a movie star. It’s crazy. Congratulations, by the way. Can you believe it? You know who loves that movie? The ladies. They go see it three or four times, they see it with their husbands.”

Meanwhile, on President’s Day, Donald Trump shared a Truth Social entry boasting about his achievements. “Happy President’s Day! Prices and Inflation are Way Down. The Stock Market, and your 401k’s, are Way Up. Our Military is Strong and Powerful, Our Law Enforcement is GREAT, and Our Border is 100% Secure. Murders (YEAR 1900!) and Crime are at RECORD LOWS, and Our Country is Bigger, Better, and Stronger than EVER BEFORE!!! Working Hard – ENJOY YOUR DAY! President DJT,” his post read.

Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem also wished Trump on the occasion. Posting a picture of herself with Donald Trump, the ‘ICE Barbie’ wrote, “Happy Presidents’ Day, America! Today, we honor the bold leaders whose dedication to service built the greatest nation in history. This year, we are blessed to be under the leadership of POTUS Trump as he fights tirelessly to secure our border and make our nation safe again.”

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also shared a post for Donald Trump on social media. She captioned it, “Happy President’s Day to my boss.” Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s son Eric shared a couple of throwback photos with his father on social media and he wrote, “Happy Presidents Day to this rockstar! We are all very proud of you!”