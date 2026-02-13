Trump Claims “Movie Star” Melania Has a Fab Club – and They Watch Her Documentary 3-4 Times

Donald Trump checked into Fort Bragg in North Carolina with First Lady Melania Trump. The couple was supposed to greet military families there. However, the President went on to boast about his wife’s recently released documentary, Melania.

Addressing Melania as a “movie star,” Trump claimed that ladies loved the documentary and went on to watch it 3-4 times. “Our country is truly blessed to have such a phenomenal first lady. And now she’s a movie star. It’s crazy. Congratulations, by the way,” Trump said.

Trump: Our country is truly blessed to have such a phenomenal first lady. And now she’s a movie star. Can you believe it? You know who loves that movie? The ladies. They go see it three or four times, they see it with their husbands. pic.twitter.com/FB130fjsxV — Acyn (@Acyn) February 13, 2026

He continued, “Can you believe it? You know who loves that movie? The ladies. They go see it three or four times, they see it with their husbands,” he said.” The Internet wasn’t convinced with Trump’s big claims and filled up the comments section with remarks such as “Fact check: Nobody is going to see Melania. Not ladies. Not husbands. Not anybody.” A second one read, “Oh no, soon he will demand an Oscar for her.”

Earlier during the day, the First Lady shared a post boasting about her film’s success. The poster had the text “Fans love Melania” printed on it. The graphic further claimed that it had the “first highest opening in a decade (doc).”

Meanwhile, at the event, Donald Trump and Melania were seen dancing together. The First Lady joined Trump’s YMCA moves. Just a few months ago, Trump had mentioned that Melania is not a fan of his dancing. “My wife hates it when I do this. She’s a very classy person, right? She said, ‘It’s so unpresidential.’ I said, ‘But I did become president… She said, ‘Darling, please, the weight-lifting is terrible.’ She hates when I dance. She actually said, ‘Can you imagine FDR dancing?’” Trump had said at an event last year.

Melania just did her version of the YMCA dance too 😂😂 https://t.co/uVk6CrmrKe pic.twitter.com/IX1lsjGJc2 — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) February 13, 2026

The documentary’s underwhelming box office performance and the largely negative reviews from critics notwithstanding, Donald Trump continues to boast about the movie’s success. “It’s the number one documentary in 19 years, can you believe this? What do I get out of it? Nothing out of it. Now I have…so I had a top model, now I have a top movie star,” the President said at an event earlier this month.

Way before the release of the film, Donald Trump had claimed that the tickets to the movie were selling out fast. However, netizens were quick to call out his claims about the Melania movie ticket sales by sharing screenshots of empty theatres.

In its opening weekend, Melania garnered $7 million and occupied the third spot at the box office. The second weekend also witnessed a collection of $7 million. The film has been produced by Amazon MGM Studios, and it also marks Melania Trump’s debut as a film producer.

A private screening of the film was held at the White House, where Melania summed up her experience with these words in an Instagram post, “MELANIA, the film A Historic Moment. I am deeply humbled to have been surrounded by an inspiring room of friends, family, and cultural iconoclasts at the White House. Each of these individuals brought their unique vision to the world, making a lasting impression. Our personal stories endure time and serve as a reminder of our mutual obligation to one another.”