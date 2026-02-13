Donald Trump’s ‘Unpresidential’ Dance Moves Finally Get Melania’s Seal of Approval

Melania Trump stood still at first, hands at her sides, as the opening beats of “YMCA” filled the air at Fort Bragg. Then, slowly, she raised her arms and joined President Donald Trump in his now-familiar dance. Weeks earlier, she had said the move was “unpresidential.”

The moment unfolded Friday after remarks to military families at Fort Bragg, one of the largest U.S. military installations. The president had just finished speaking when the Village People anthem began blasting through the speakers.

Mr. Trump did what he often does — jumped in and danced. He enthusiastically lifted his arms, swayed side to side, and pumped his fists in rhythm. It is a simple routine — more waving his arms than footwork — but it has become a signature at rallies and public events. But, Melania Trump appeared less certain.

Video from the event shows her watching him briefly before her jaw tightens. Then she raises her arms halfway and sways, mimicking the motion as if lifting something heavy. The crowd cheered and held up phones to record the scene.

The president had addressed his dancing just last month. During a January event, he told supporters his wife was not a fan. “My wife hates when I do this; she’s a very classy person,” Mr. Trump said at the time. “She said it’s so unpresidential. She hates when I dance … everybody wants me to dance.”

The dance itself dates back to his campaign rallies in 2020, when “YMCA” became a regular walk-off song. Supporters began copying the arm motions. The president leaned into it, turning the brief routine into a kind of closing ritual.

Over time, it has appeared at victory speeches, holiday events and even formal settings. While some find it awkward, and others think it’s a fun moment, the president calls it crowd service.

Friday’s appearance came during a visit focused on the military. Mr. Trump spoke about U.S. troops and repeated his praise for their recent operations abroad. He also highlighted new government data showing inflation easing to near a five-year low, pointing to lower gas prices and moderating rent increases.

“The numbers were surprising, except to me they weren’t surprising,” he told reporters earlier in the day before departing the White House. “We have very modest inflation, which is what you want to have.”

The Fort Bragg stop is part of a broader push ahead of the midterm election season. The president has increased travel to key states, including North Carolina, which has been central in recent election cycles.

The last time the Trumps were widely seen dancing together in public was during Independence Day celebrations last July. On that occasion, supporters in the crowd chanted “third term” as the couple swayed briefly onstage.

Melania, a former model who has often kept a measured public presence, has rarely embraced the dance as enthusiastically as her husband. At rallies, she has typically smiled, clapped or stood poised beside him. Friday marked one of the clearer moments of participation.

After the dance, the music faded and the couple waved. There was no pause to celebrate Melania letting go.

But, for a few seconds, the picture was painted. The president was grinning and swinging his arms with confidence, and the first lady joined in — perhaps reluctantly — under the bright lights of a military stage.