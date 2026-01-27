Donald Trump Busted — Netizens Fact-Check His “Selling Out Fast” Claim About Melania Documentary Tickets

If Donald Trump’s latest X post is anything to go by, the tickets to Melania Trump’s eponymous documentary are “selling out fast.” However, the internet isn’t buying the narrative.

Donald Trump has actively been giving shout-outs to his wife, Melania Trump’s documentary, on social media. The latest addition to the list of posts is a trailer that he posted on X and claimed that the tickets are selling out quickly.

“MELANIA, the Movie, is a MUST WATCH. Get your tickets today — Selling out, FAST,” read the caption on the post shared by Donald Trump.

MELANIA, the Movie, is a MUST WATCH. Get your tickets today — Selling out, FAST! Photo: Regine Mahauxhttps://t.co/rjwd5Appkv pic.twitter.com/vFpXfV0Mg0 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2026

Netizens were quick to call out Trump’s claims about the Melania movie. The biggest giveaway were the screenshots shared by X users on the thread, which showed mostly empty theatres in different parts of the country. Sharing a screenshot of the booking slate, an X user wrote, “Palm Beach, opening day 2 tickets sold.” Another user commented, “Lying again… Closest to your house in Palm Beach opening day prime time… 5 seats sold.”

Simply put, netizens were quick to share receipts. “Selling out fast? Omaha hasn’t bought a single ticket,” an X user wrote. Another one claimed, “Selling Out Fast…Only 2 tickets sold on opening day.” A third one wrote, “I’ve checked multiple theaters. Not a single ticket sold, bro.”

The comments section of Donald Trump’s post was flooded with multiple screenshots of different theatres showcasing very few bookings. “No one cares,” a comment read. “Not true, LOL, no one is buying tickets,” a second one wrote. Similar thoughts echoed in a comment that read, “This is the theater near me for opening night this Friday at 9:40 pm. Every seat is still available.”

Meanwhile, some users decided to slam Trump for promoting a film, while he should be focusing on other issues. “Why are you focusing on this movie while ICE Agents are killing innocent people?” a netizen asked Trump. Another one pointed out to the US President, “Sir, the country is falling apart.”

Some netizens resorted to humor to school Trump. “Somebody broke into my car today. They did not steal anything, but left four tickets to see Melania. I called the police,” a user wrote jokingly.

Taking a similar route, another X user jokingly added, “People are already predicting that this will be the worst movie and worst-rated movie of the century. Fortunately, on the day that it opens, I will be busy doing something else more desirable, like performing a root canal on myself with a rusty butter knife and no anesthesia.”

Just last week, Trump gave a roaring shout-out to Melania, the movie, in an X post. Sharing a countdown to the release of the documentary, Trump penned in his X caption, “Countdown: 7 Days until the World will witness an unforgettable, behind-the-scenes, look at one of the most important events of our time. Melania: Twenty Days to History.”

COUNTDOWN: 7 Days until the World will witness an unforgettable, behind-the-scenes, look at one of the most important events of our time. MELANIA: TWENTY DAYS TO HISTORY:https://t.co/rjwd5Appkv pic.twitter.com/AHD0rn1M7C — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2026

Meanwhile, Melania Trump posted an inside photograph from the screening of her film, hosted at the White House, and she wrote, “MELANIA, the film A Historic Moment. I am deeply humbled to have been surrounded by an inspiring room of friends, family, and cultural iconoclasts at the White House last night. Each of these individuals each brought their unique vision to the world, making a lasting impression. Our personal stories endure time and serve as a reminder of our mutual obligation to one another. It was an honor to present my new film, MELANIA, ahead of its global launch.”

MELANIA, the film

A Historic Moment I am deeply humbled to have been surrounded by an inspiring room of friends, family, and cultural iconoclasts at the White House last night. Each of these individuals each brought their unique vision to the world, making a lasting… pic.twitter.com/NmAUuEQp2L — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) January 25, 2026

The First Lady has co-produced the film along with Amazon. This documentary marks Melania Trump’s first project as a producer.