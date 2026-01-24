Trump Shares Two-Word Take on Melania’s Documentary, Says He’s Only Seen “Pieces of It”

Melania Trump’s upcoming self-titled Amazon documentary, Melania, received a simple two-word review from her husband, Donald Trump, when he was pressed by reporters on board Air Force One on Sunday, January 11, 2026.

Trump admitted that he hadn’t watched the complete film. “I’ve seen pieces of it, it’s incredible. I think it’s going to do very– you know, she did a book, and the book was a big number one bestseller, and this is a movie, and it seems to be captivating a lot of people’s attention,” said the POTUS.

.@POTUS on the upcoming ‘Melania’ film: “I’ve seen pieces of it. It’s incredible… It seems to be captivating a lot of people’s attention… Everybody wants tickets to the premiere.” pic.twitter.com/hxmzkkCBwQ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 12, 2026



The documentary, directed by Brett Ratner and executive-produced by Melania herself, is scheduled for release in theatres on January 30, 2026, and will have its premiere the day before at the Kennedy Centre.

Voicing excitement about the release, the POTUS noted, “The premiere [is going to be] at the Trump Kennedy Center, it will be very exciting. It’s a very hard ticket, I can tell you, everybody, Wayne Gretzky and his wife Janet … he said last night ‘gee I wanna go’. Everybody wants tickets to the premiere. I think it’s going to be great.”

According to a press release, cited by People Magazine‘s January 12, 2026, report, the documentary will capture “unprecedented access to the 20 days leading up to the 2025 presidential inauguration — through the eyes of the first lady-elect herself.”

The trailer, which shows Melania and her son preparing for meetings aboard Air Force One, offers a glimpse of the promised exclusive footage of meetings and private conversations.

In another scene from the trailer, she walks into a room, where the president is rehearsing a speech. “My proudest legacy will be that of a peacemaker,” he declares, and Melania adds, “Peacemaker and unifier.”

In another shot, they show the audience a brief glimpse of Trump’s inauguration ceremony from their home in Florida. They also show Melania’s ball gown and her famous hat worn during the ceremony.

MELANIA, The Film How a First Lady’s history begins. One Moment In Time, Captured – 20 days before the U.S. Presidential inauguration. Melania Trump’s Unfiltered Journey—family, business, philanthropy—unprecedented access into this very private person’s life (@flotus). Only… pic.twitter.com/AwMTGYwE6t — Marc Beckman | Some Future Day (@MarcBeckman) December 17, 2025

​However, the advanced ticket sales are reportedly low ahead of its release, even though the film secured a $40 million distribution deal.

Commenting on the documentary’s ticket sales in New York, one source told columnist Rob Shuter in his Naughty But Nice newsletter that “only a handful of seats have been booked.”

“Even in Trump country, theaters are practically empty. The studio was expecting a big turnout, but so far it’s not materializing,” they said. Another source added: “People are curious. It’s a high-profile project, but hype doesn’t always translate into ticket sales.”

Meanwhile, the documentary sparked mixed reactions on social media, with supporters and critics weighing in. “Wow, this sounds like an eye-opening look into Melania’s personal journey—can’t wait to see how her story unfolds!” wrote one user.

“Exactly! Poised, classy, and fully devoted—Melania shows what a real woman looks like. 🩷” another user commented.

However, one user said, “Nobody wants to see Melania’s documentary. It is garbage. Everybody knows it.”

“I’m confused about why a documentary about Melania is even a thing. I can’t imagine a less important subject to be documented than the life of Melania Trump. Gold diggers are a dime a dozen and less interesting than my dog’s food dish. I’m just saying,” another noted.