Netizens Claim Melania Trump’s $40M Amazon Film “Was A Joke,” Prefer “Watching Paint Dry”

Melania Trump’s upcoming documentary has yet to air, but it has already faced online criticism. The trailer dropped earlier this month, and netizens had one clear reaction: mockery.

The $40 million-worth Amazon project is set to premiere on January 30, but it has already been panned before most people have even seen the entire film. Critics even branded it as a waste of money and wondered why anyone would want to watch it in the first place.

For starters, the documentary is meant to give viewers an intimate look at Melania’s activities during the 20 days leading up to Donald Trump’s inauguration. The upcoming film is directed by Brett Ratner and produced in part by the FLOTUS herself.

Besides focusing on Melania Trump’s life, the film also promises behind-the-scenes video of travelling, attending meetings, and sharing personal moments. However, based on the initial reactions, viewers simply do not care.

The Trump Kennedy Center is thrilled to host the premiere of First Lady Melania Trump’s documentary MELANIA on January 29—just ahead of its nationwide theatrical release on January 30. This intimate film offers unprecedented access to the 20 crucial days leading up to President… pic.twitter.com/4jtPRX2S4X — The Trump Kennedy Center (@kencen) January 21, 2026

Netizens have been brutal on Melania’s forthcoming documentary. “I thought this was a joke post,” one netizen said. “Get the f— out of here maam,” another commenter wrote. “Nobody cares!” a third X user stated. “Ain’t no one going the first time to your home video let alone going again,” another added.

The most damning comments came with vicious honesty. “I’d rather watch paint dry,” one person wrote. “Please girl, nobody is interested,” another chimed in.

The trailer featured Melania Trump walking into the U.S. Capitol Rotunda sporting a dark, tailored outfit and a wide-brimmed hat. “Here we go again,” the mom of Barron Trump said, before shifting to short videos of her as the first lady.

One scene showed Melania having a brief phone conversation with Donald Trump, during which she congratulated him on his election win. When the POTUS asked if she watched the coverage, Melania said, “I did not. Yeah, I will see it on the news.”

In this video, we examine Amazon’s Melania Trump documentary and the firm’s $1M donation to Trump’s inauguration. The film’s director has been accused of sexual assault by multiple Hollywood figures. pic.twitter.com/aNv4127a7R — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) January 5, 2025

That specific clip has earned mockery online as it does not suggest intimacy or a genuine connection between the first couple. If anything, it underscores a distance between Donald and Melania that no glossy production can hide.

Some critics have described the trailer as “static” and “staged.” Others even compared it to the overall aesthetic of a “high-budget perfume advertisement” rather than a meaningful documentary.

Reports even indicate that advance sales have been slow, with industry tracking models already forecasting a modest box office opening and theaters remaining “practically empty” in some markets. For a film with this whopping budget, high production value, and the subject of Melania Trump, weak advance sales suggest serious trouble ahead.

With the premiere less than two weeks away, the question is not whether it will be unkind. The real question is whether enough people will show up at its debut to justify the investment Amazon has made in this documentary and the effort Melania Trump has put into the project. But, so far, all signs suggest the answer is no.

Inquisitr has reached out to Melania Trump’s reps for comments.