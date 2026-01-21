Inside Melania Trump’s Tower Life as She and Donald Trump Live “Separate Lives”

Many people wonder about the whereabouts of the first lady of the United States, Melania Trump. It has been widely reported that she and Donald Trump have limited interaction, so it may not make sense for them to share a house. They may have non-negotiable hand-holding in public to seem like a normal couple, but Melania reportedly cannot share a bedroom with Trump.

According to a source familiar with the matter, Melania has been happily stuck in a tower at Mar-a-Lago. She is barely seen in the main building where Trump lives in the private family quarters on the sprawling 20-acre estate. Meanwhile, Melania has her space in the 75-foot tower.

They might be living in the same house, but may not even sit down together for days. Trump is busy trying to conquer Greenland and posting late at night on Truth Social. On the other hand, Melania is on the same property, not caring much about what Trump is doing.

The tower she resides in was built by Marjorie Merriweather Post between 1924 and 1927. It was made just to be an architectural element for the property. However, later on, it was turned into bedrooms. It’s secluded enough for the First Lady to ensure she’s not around her husband.

Before the confirmation of her living situation, people assumed she was living at the Trump Tower. However, she moved to the infamous tower in October 2025. According to locals, she’s never seen around, implying she may not like it as much as New York.

Trump is often seen going to play golf, his favorite activity, which costs millions of taxpayers’ money. Melania’s humble abode is one of a kind for her, matching her personality. The tower is designed in a way that it brings in the ocean breezes.

The design removes hot air from the building and creates a passive cooling system. While Trump remains out of her hair, she gets to enjoy the solitude. Since her Amazon Prime Video documentary is releasing soon, she may be watching the clips of her film to soothe herself.

The tower can also help her keep her Slavic stare on when Trump’s coming back home. And as a bonus, the solitude may also give her enough time to plan a renegotiation of her prenup for the fourth time.