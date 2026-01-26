U.S. President Donald Trump’s former attorney, Jenna Ellis, recently voiced discomfort with the private screening of Melania Trump’s self-titled documentary being held at the White House amid the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

For context, on Saturday, January 24, 2026, a private screening of Melania was hosted by the First Lady herself for VIPs and family friends in the East Room of the White House.

The screening was held several days ahead of the documentary’s official premiere on January 29, 2026, at the newly renamed Kennedy Centre, and just a few hours after Pretti was shot dead by federal officers in Minneapolis.

Voicing her disappointment at the move, Ellis took to her X account on January 26, writing, “I have deep respect for the First Lady and have been honored to meet her. But this event should have been postponed. With Minneapolis unraveling and Americans demanding leadership, this feels disconnected from reality. Disturbing echoes of 2020.”

Ellis responded to an X post by the First Lady featuring a photo from the Saturday screening of her documentary, which reportedly spotlights “unprecedented access to the 20 days leading up to the 2025 presidential inauguration — through the eyes of the first lady-elect herself,” per a press release cited by People Magazine’s January 12, 2026 report.

“I am deeply humbled to have been surrounded by an inspiring room of friends, family, and cultural iconoclasts at the White House last night. Each of these individuals each brought their unique vision to the world, making a lasting impression,” wrote Melania Trump.

“Our personal stories endure time and serve as a reminder of our mutual obligation to one another. It was an honor to present my new film, MELANIA, ahead of its global launch,” the First Lady added.

Pretti, an ICU nurse, was fatally shot by federal officers in Minneapolis as “DHS law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis.”

According to a statement shared by the DHS on their official X handle, during the operation, Pretti “approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun.”

As the officers attempted to “disarm the suspect,” who allegedly “violently resisted,” leading an officer to fire shots at him, who was “Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers.”

Per the report, the suspect, who also had “2 magazines and no ID,” and “wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement,” was given immediate medical aid, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

“About 200 rioters arrived at the scene and began to obstruct and assault law enforcement on the scene, crowd control measures were deployed for the safety of the public and law enforcement. This situation is evolving, and more information is forthcoming,” the statement added.

However, according to videos captured from the scene and verified by The New York Times, Alex was simply holding his phone, not a gun, contradicting the authorities’ claims.

Alex’s parents have also accused the Trump administration of spreading “sickening lies” about his death in a statement shared by Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party.

“We are heartbroken but also very angry. Alex was a kindhearted soul who cared deeply for his family and friends, and also the American veterans whom he cared for. Alex wanted to make a difference in this world. Unfortunately, he will not be with us to see his impact. I do not throw around the hero term lightly. However, his last thought and act was to protect a woman,” his parents said.