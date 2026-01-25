Doctor’s Chilling Testimony Challenges ICE Narrative in Alex Pretti’s Shooting — “I Did Not See Him Attack the Agents”

The death of Alex Pretti at the hands of Border Patrol agents has shocked the nation. In less than 20 days, ICE agents have shot down two legal US citizens in Minneapolis, leading to fear in the community and protests in the country.

On the morning of January 24, 2026, Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, was shot multiple times while trying to protect a woman from being pepper-sprayed by agents.

A doctor, who was present at the scene and attempted to help the victim, has now revealed what actually transpired on the fateful morning.

NEW: Another declaration you have to read! Alex Pretti was shot near the apartment of a doctor, who saw the shooting occur and rushed to provide emergency aid as he lay dying on the street. They describe what they saw: “The victim had at least three bullet holes in his back.” https://t.co/QyenpYvnCg pic.twitter.com/lZVxY3yxda — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) January 25, 2026

In a sworn testimony filed in federal court, the anonymous physician, who lives near the site of the shooting, disclosed that they were at their home when the shooting occurred, and saw it all through their apartment window.

While the Trump administration has accused Pretti of threatening enforcement agents with a gun, the witness revealed that the victim did not point any weapon at the officers, though he did yell at them for pepper-spraying a woman.

According to The Mirror US, the doctor said in the filing, “I did not see him attack the agents or brandish a weapon of any kind.” The witness then saw the agents pushing Pretti to the ground and pointing their guns at the nurse, eventually shooting him multiple times.

The testimony further added, “I saw at least four ICE agents point guns at the man. I then saw the agents shoot the man at least six or seven times.”

Shocked by what just happened, the doctor ran to provide medical assistance to the victim. However, they were stopped by the agents, who did not care to perform CPR on Pretti.

The doctor declared, “None of the ICE agents who were near the victim were performing CPR, and I could tell that the victim was in critical condition. I insisted that the ICE agents let me assess him.”

After pleading, the officials finally let the doctor through, who immediately checked Pretti’s pulse but found none. They also allege that the agents, meanwhile, counted bullet wounds on Pretti’s motionless body.

The filing says, “Checking for a pulse and administering CPR is standard practice. Instead of doing either of those things, the ICE agents appeared to be counting his bullet wounds.”

The witness noticed at least five gunshot wounds, three in the back, one in the chest, and one possible wound in the neck. The emergency services eventually arrived at the scene, and the physician returned home, horrified.

29-year-old physician witness who said they administered CPR on Alex Pretti: pic.twitter.com/jXUiCZ0QNv — Kit Maher (@KitMaherCNN) January 25, 2026

Pretti’s family and Minneapolis citizens are now mourning his death. His parents revealed that while he participated in the protests against the ICE crackdown, they were worried about him after Renee Good’s demise and told him not to engage with agents.

While Alex Pretti reassured them that he would not get involved with the enforcement agents, he still became a victim of the tragedy. Meanwhile, the Trump administration continues to claim that Pretti was threatening officials with a handgun, a claim witnesses have disputed.