Melania Trump Has Back-To-Back Media Gaffes at The White House During Reporter Confrontations

What was meant to be a White House event celebrating freed American-Israeli hostages turned into a movie promotion gig of sorts for First Lady Melania Trump. During a segment of the event, she talked about her recently released documentary. However, when confronted about using an official event to talk about her film promotions, Melania straight up denied it.

A reporter stationed at the event asked FLOTUS, “Why do you feel it’s appropriate to use an official White House event to promote your movie?” Melania went on to deny it, saying, “This is not promotion. We are here celebrating the release of the hostages of Aviva [Siegel] and Keith [Siegel]. They were in, uh, Washington, DC. Uh, they called me, they said they would like to come over to thank me and to, uh, to give, uh, hugs, and that’s why we are here. It’s nothing to do with promotion.”

Turns out, Melania Trump was in fact talking about her film during the White House event. Journalist Aaron Rupar posted a clip as proof showcasing Melania promoting her movie just minutes before she denied promoting it.

The comments section was quick to school Melania Trump. “Is she that stupid, or does she think we are?” a netizen asked. A second one wrote, “Once again, a Trump is trying to tell us that you didn’t hear what you actually heard.” A third one wrote, “When the receipts are that clear, the problem isn’t interpretation, it’s credibility. Using an official platform for personal promotion and then denying it happened just makes the misuse more obvious.”

Similar thoughts echoed in the comments section. “So, it was a promotion,” a netizen asked. “She doesn’t know any different because all their lives are non-stop self- promotion,” another one added.

Taking a jab at Melania’s release of overpriced merchandise and Christmas ornaments, a netizen joked, “This is not a promotion, but if you have a few moments, I would like to tell you about the Melania coin that is still available, and I will soon be coming out with a new line of Melania watches.” Here’s what another netizen wrote, “She lies just like him,” comparing Melania to Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Melania had another tough moment with the press at the same event. “There’s a call from Epstein survivors to have Ghislaine Maxwell moved to a high-security prison. What do you want to have happen?” she was asked by a reporter at the White House.

The First Lady dodged the question, replying, “We are here to celebrate the release and the life of those two incredible people. Let’s honor that.”

Speaking of Melania movie promotions, Donald Trump has also been talking about the movie, both on social media and offline. During a recent interaction with the press, Trump referred to his wife as a “top movie star.”

Boasting about the opening of the Melania documentary, Trump said, “It’s the number one documentary in 19 years, can you believe this? What do I get out of it? Nothing out of it. Now I have…so I had a top model, now I have a top movie star.”