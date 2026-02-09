Bill Burr Slams Donald Trump With Brutal 8 Words: “I Think the President Should…”

Comedian Bill Burr has distinct opinions about Bad Bunny’s performance at the Super Bowl halftime show and the way President Donald Trump has reacted to it. Attending Guy Fieri’s Super Bowl party ahead of the game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, Burr said that he did not understand what the fuss was about Bad Bunny performing during the halftime show.

Referring to the kind of meltdown that the MAGA base and the president have shown over Bad Bunny, Burr said, “The halftime show. You guys are all talking about that. I think what everybody thinks. I don’t think there’s a problem with somebody doing a halftime show.”

He then remarked particularly about Trump, saying, “I think the president should run the country and not book the Super Bowl. I don’t understand what the problem is.”

Burr then proceeded to praise Puerto Ricans, as he said, “Who has problems with Puerto Ricans? Beautiful people, great food. We’ve kinda annexed them. I don’t… angry billionaires are hilarious to me. I don’t understand it. Is that what having a billion dollars makes you act like?”

Not only did Burr slam billionaires, he also mentioned that the ongoing situation in America regarding immigrants and the brutal way that the Trump administration is treating them would eventually pass. He said, “I’m hoping this is just an ugly phase. Hopefully it ends, and people just sorta chill. There’s no problem. It’s enough for everyone.”

While Burr’s take on the whole Bad Bunny event resonated with some observers, Trump has been quite adamant in his dislike of the Puerto Rican singer as the MAGA base has a firm belief that he is not a true American, despite that being false information.

Trump has been so bummed by the fact that artists like Bad Bunny and Green Day, who have been publicly vocal against him, are performing in the Super Bowl, he announced that he would not attend the game this year. While he claimed that San Francisco was too far for him to travel, the reasoning did not hold up.

Moreover, besides him not liking the performers, there is also speculation about the possibility of him being booed in the stadium, which might have further fueled his decision to not attend the show.

The Super Bowl halftime show didn’t feel like a protest. It felt like a homecoming. Bad Bunny could have gone another route. He could have used the stage to confront. He could have named names. He could have turned the moment into a culture-war headline. Instead, Benito chose… pic.twitter.com/6xohODumIp — Mariana Atencio (@marianaatencio) February 9, 2026

Instead of attending the Super Bowl, Trump is having his own alternative halftime show at his Mar-a-Lago country club as Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has confirmed. Kid Rock, who has a history of pe—hilic comments and song lyrics, is headlining the MAGA show.

Burr’s comments highlight how a section of the American population finds the President’s hate meaningless and would rather have him focus on more important things. Trump, however, seems to be posting increasingly controversial content with each day as he posted a video of former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama depicting them as apes, which critics called racist. He then refused to even apologize for it.

It would be interesting to see if Burr’s pointed comments draw any response from Trump as he claims himself to be the “least racist President” and yet has taken actions critics say contradict the claim.