Bad Bunny Gets Emotional About Upcoming Super Bowl Performance Amid MAGA Backlash, Says “It’s a Lot”

Latino artist Bad Bunny is set to deliver a fiery performance at the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show. In the wake of his Grammy win, the artist became emotional about the opportunity to perform in one of the world’s biggest sporting events.

During a recent interview with Extra TV, a fan asked Bad Bunny to name the person who supported him before his fame and success. The musician shared a heartwarming response, not naming any love interest or friends, but his mother.

Bad Bunny credited his mom for being the first person to believe in him. He said, “Before everything, she believed in me as a person, as a human being.”

He explained just how much her love and support during the journey (which he’s still on) meant to him. Before continuing his answer, Bad Bunny remained silent for a few seconds before his voice cracked while he spoke about his mother.

The singer said, “I think that’s…What got me here, you know?” explaining that her positive opinion and unconditional love “felt better” than anything else. And it’s what got him this far in life: her belief.

“She believed that I could be a good person.” Bad Bunny’s emotional response on the impact of his mom’s belief in him ❤️@AppleMusic @RocNation @sanbenito #AppleMusicHalftime pic.twitter.com/zIn51Qpuu3 — NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2026

Bad Bunny was also asked to share his thoughts about performing at the Super Bowl and being the First Latino artist to achieve the feat.

The musician appeared to be at a loss for words when it came to describing how he felt about the massive opportunity. He said, “To be honest, I don’t know what I’m feeling; it’s a lot.”

The singer mentioned that apart from preparing for Sunday’s game and practicing for it, he also felt grateful.

Bad Bunny in tears after his album of the year win for “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” was announced. pic.twitter.com/SOj8DPLF8w — New York Magazine (@NYMag) February 2, 2026

Summarizing the feeling about his ongoing tour celebrating his newe album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS and becoming a three-time Grammy winner, Bad Bunny said, “The biggest feeling has been… grateful.”

The singer also mentioned that he was taking things slow and is focused on living in the moment. The La Cancion hitmaker also shared his excitement about the people who will attend Super Bowl on Sunday.

He felt excited about the people who would be attending the event to see him perform, including his family, fans, and those he genuinely cares about.

Bad Bunny appreciated them and claimed that the whole reason the show was so special was because of the people. He said, “They have always believed in me – and they’re happy, this moment, this culture.”

Donald Trump says he will not be attending this year’s Super Bowl “I’m anti-them. I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible.” – Donald Trump on Bad Bunny and Green Day to perform. pic.twitter.com/ykt65fOwza — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 25, 2026

His latest comments come in the wake of MAGA Backlash, especially in light of his Grammys speech, where he demanded “ICE Out” on stage.

Donald Trump himself said he disapproved Bad Bunny and Green Day being chosen as performers for this year’s Super Bowl

Trump claimed he was “anti-them” and called the artists a “terrible choice.” Others, like Marjorie Taylor-Green, also chimed in on the alleged bad choice.

She took a jab at Bad Bunny’s ethnicity and language, and hoped Congress will pass her bill to make English the official national language before the game. Now, that’s a tough deadline and is highly unlikely to be passed.

With MAGA backlash brewing in the background, Bad Bunny doesn’t appear to be fazed by the remarks of the President and his loyalists. As mentioned earlier, he’s very much ready to perform on Sunday.