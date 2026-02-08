Politics

Secret Epstein Recordings? US Veteran Claims Donald Trump is Using Them for Blackmail

Published on: February 8, 2026 at 7:22 PM ET

A former Air Force officer is pushing a theory that Donald Trump’s DOJ is using Epstein secrecy as blackmail.

Jaja Agpalo
Written By Jaja Agpalo
News Writer
Donald Trump_accused_of_hiding_Epstein_files_blackmail
Former Air Force officer Jake Broe, amplified in a Raw Story report, claimed Donald Trump’s DOJ is withholding Epstein-related material to preserve leverage over powerful figures. (Image source: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Jake Broe, a former United States Air Force Nuclear and Missile Operations Officer, has levelled a staggering accusation at the Donald Trump administration: that the silence surrounding Epstein’s client list is no bureaucratic oversight, but a weapon.

According to Broe, as reported by Raw Story, Donald Trump is not merely suppressing the evidence but actively using “secret Epstein recordings” to enforce absolute loyalty among the global elite.

The claim transforms the Department of Justice (DOJ) from a law enforcement agency into something far more sinister: a repository of blackmail material, holding the reputations of the powerful in a terrified stasis. It is a narrative that marries the verified horror of Epstein’s crimes with the ruthless pragmatism of modern political survival.

Broe’s allegations do not arrive in a vacuum, but they certainly turn up the volume on a long-simmering suspicion. Taking to social media on Saturday, the veteran argued that the mechanism of control Epstein once wielded—comprising illicit recordings and the threat of exposure—has been effectively nationalised by the Trump White House.

The veteran’s background lends a jarring note of authority to the claims; this is not a random internet commentator, but a former officer entrusted with the nation’s most sensitive nuclear secrets. His logic is chillingly straightforward: the leverage that once allowed Jeffrey Epstein to operate with impunity has now been seized by the state to ensure political fealty.

At the heart of Broe’s argument is the disturbing nature of the material allegedly in government hands. “Trump’s Justice Department is in possession of thousands of videos of children being graped by wealthy and powerful men,” Broe asserted, using a colloquialism for sexual assault common in online discourse to bypass algorithmic censorship.

According to this theory, the DOJ has become a vault for digital contraband. The implication is that the “most powerful people in the world” are currently operating under a sword of Damocles, their public allegiance to President Donald Trump secured by private depravity captured on tape.

As Broe notes, “Those men WERE being blackmailed by Epstein. But by not releasing their names, these men must now be loyal to Trump to protect their identities.”

The catalyst for Broe’s explosive commentary was, ironically, a piece of footage from the other side of the political spectrum. He utilised a 2025 video by conservative activist James O’Keefe, known for his undercover sting operations.

In that footage, O’Keefe’s team allegedly captured Pam Bondi admitting to a “nanny” that the DOJ was actively sifting through tens of thousands of inappropriate images of minors. While O’Keefe’s intent may have been to expose bureaucratic rot or specific individuals, Broe sees a different picture: the raw inventory of a state-sponsored blackmail operation.

For observers of the Donald Trump presidency, this offers a grim explanation for the inexplicable. It answers why certain establishment figures, who previously viewed President Donald Trump with disdain, might suddenly bend the knee. It is a cynical calculus, certainly, but in the high-stakes theatre of US politics, leverage is the only currency that matters.

The suggestion that the DOJ is hoarding these images not for prosecution, but for political insurance, paints a dystopian picture of American governance. It implies that justice for Epstein’s victims—the “little kids” mentioned in the Bondi admission—is being sacrificed to maintain a power structure built on fear.

If true, the “secret Epstein recordings” have become the ultimate whip count—a tool to ensure that when President Donald Trump calls, the powerful have no choice but to answer. 

Inquisitr has reached out to President Donald Trump’s reps for comments.

