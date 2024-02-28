Biden Rips ‘Dictator’ Trump on ‘Late Night’ After Host Asked Him About Democracy Being at Risk

President Joe Biden became quite irate as he went off on former President Donald Trump during his appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers as the host asked Biden about Trump's "day one dictator" comments. Meyers has been celebrating the tenth anniversary of his taking over the program after Jimmy Fallon became the host of The Tonight Show. At the time, Biden, then a second-term vice president, came on the show, per Mediaite.

Now, on February 27, Biden appeared on the show again in a two-part interview on NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers, engaging in a long discussion. When Meyers questioned Biden about Trump's comment about being a dictator, the president went off on Trump, outlining all the risks to democracy the real estate mogul poses.

Meyers asked Biden, “He talks about how he wants to be a dictator on day one, but only on day one. You are someone who has dealt with dictators over the years. It does seem as though democracy in vague terms somehow is not easy for us to grasp. Having dealt with dictators. What do you see in a world where democracy is actually at risk in the way, it might be in this election?”

Biden responded, beginning his long rant about the risks Trump poses to American democracy, “The first thing they do, dictators do, is they disregard whatever the rule of law is. They just disregard it. Here’s a guy who says he wants to–. He thinks he can change the Constitution and ignore it. Just ignore portions of the Constitution! Here’s the guy who talks about retribution,” Biden said, referring to Trump's repetitive comments, calling political opponents 'vermin,' and calling himself 'retribution,' per Texas Tribune.

Back in March 2023, at an event in Maryland, Trump yelled to a crowd of supporters, “In 2016, I declared: I am your voice. Today, I add: I am your warrior. I am your justice. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed: I am your retribution.”

Top Trump advocate at CPAC: Welcome to the end of democracy. We're here to overthrow it completely. We didn't get all the way there on January 6, but we'll endeavor to pic.twitter.com/NHGLn60VmR — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 22, 2024

“Look, you have the guys, the thousands of people who stormed the Capitol, stormed the Capitol! They’re insurrectionists. Two cops died. Other people were badly hurt. And what did he say? They got convicted, or they pled guilty. And he said they’re patriots,” Biden continued ranting, slamming Trump. “God! Patriots? And he says he’s going to forgive them all. He’s going to. And you’re going to, every one of them will be released? What is? I mean that that’s what happens in Eastern European countries. That’s not what happens in America,” Biden roared, slamming Trump's plan to release the insurrectionists at the Capitol.

Speaking about the bipartisan border bill Biden proposed, which got overwhelming support from both parties, Biden slammed Trump's critique of the bill. Biden emphasized, “And here they’re saying he’s saying now don’t do that because they’ll help Biden help Biden. It’s about not about Biden, it is about the United States of America.”