In a recent fundraising event for his 2024 campaign outside Boston, President Joe Biden candidly addressed supporters about his uncertainty regarding a second term in the White House, stating that if former President Donald Trump were not vying for a return to his previous position, he might not have run for the same, reported The Guardian.

Biden's remarks came towards the end of his speech as he delved into the perceived risks associated with a second Trump term, expressing fears that it could be more autocratic than the first. The President underscored Trump's political ambitions, stating, "If Trump wasn’t running, I’m not sure I’d be running. We cannot let him win." President Biden spoke unequivocally about the perceived threats posed by Trump to the democratic values of the nation, emphasizing Trump's lack of subtlety in expressing his intentions. Biden stated, "Trump’s not even hiding the ball anymore."

Biden and the Democrats seem to be weaving a narrative about the possible risks to democratic norms if Trump were to make a comeback. Biden's not holding back, emphasizing the need to protect American democracy and painting Trump as a serious and immediate threat. As the political landscape undergoes continuous transformations, these considerations are molding the Democratic Party's narrative and laying the groundwork for what is anticipated to be a closely observed and fiercely contested 2024 election cycle.

Despite Trump not participating in the debates, he continues to campaign across various states and is doing reasonably well in polls. Apart from party members, President Joe Biden is the only person with whom he actively disagrees. It appears that Trump has managed to steal the spotlight once more after he made this comment about Biden in an attempt to shut down his "attacks." According to CNN reports, Trump was making a speech when he delivered perhaps his most intense rebuttal directed at Biden. The event was held in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and boasted a colossal crowd of supporters.

During his speech to this crowd full of eager listeners, Trump called Biden a threat to US democracy and accused the President of being surrounded by "criminals". Trump said that, in comparison, “This campaign is a righteous crusade to liberate our republic from Biden and the criminals in the Biden administration.” Furthermore, Trump refers to Biden as “crooked” and continues to throw shade at him by saying, “If Joe Biden wants to make this race a question of which candidate will defend our democracy and protect our freedoms, and I say to crooked Joe—and he is crooked, the most corrupt President we’ve ever had.” The former President continued to strongly state, “We will win that fight, and we’re going to win it very big.”

