Donald Trump ‘Propped Up’ in The New White House Official Portrait Raises Eyebrows

Published on: January 13, 2026 at 9:41 AM ET

Critics pointed out that it looked like he was using a walker

Moupriya
Moupriya
News Writer
Divya Verma
Divya Verma
Senior Editor
Donald Trump
Donald Trump's Official Portrait Scrutinized By Critics (Image source: Instagram/WhiteHouse)

Donald Trump‘s health is once again in the news, after hawk-eyed critics noticed his “propped up” portrait. The White House recently unveiled a new official portrait of the POTUS on its Instagram account. The picture was meant to exude his power and strength, but instead it prompted criticism for the Republican leader.

In the caption, the White House Instagram account revealed that the portrait has been added to the Smithsonian Institution’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington. Donald Trump re-posted the same black-and-white photograph, which showed him leaning against his desk with his fists clenched. He even shared a close-up on his social media account to depict himself as a leader who is strong and not deterred by obstacles in his way.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by The White House (@whitehouse) 

However, needless to say, all his attempts failed, as many questioned why he insists on portraying himself as a dominant leader at 79. “Hahahaha. Thinks he looks tough,” one Threads user commented.

Another wrote, “He thinks he’s so menacing. Pathetic.” One critic pointed out, “Changed his portrait (again) to one he likes. This is not a good look (as it appears he just propped up off his walker).”

Others quickly noted the same thing, with many even asking if the image had been altered, looking at the position of his hands.  “Was Trump using a walker and then you photoshopped the office in? asked one. Another added, “Looks like he’s ready for his old man walker…”

“Hahahaha! I legit thought he was holding on to a walker as I scrolled by, had to come back for a double take,” one brutal critic noted.  “His cankles can only support so much weight,” mocked another user.

Last year, a photo of Trump went viral on X (formerly Twitter), which showed him taking the help of a walker to stroll through the White House hallways. At that time, it couldn’t be confirmed whether the picture was real or AI-generated.

However, these photos sure resurfaced the conversation about his health. 2025 was a year of many controversies for the POTUS, but there was an unexpected focus on his health. Experts and critics alike stated that the 79-year-old had been going through a cognitive decline.

His physical health was in no better shape. Donald Trump was often spotted with bruised hands and swollen ankles. Although his administration provided some clarifications, it looks like the concerns are here to stay.

