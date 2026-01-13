Psychic Predicts Chilling Earth Changes in 2026—And One Has Already Come True

The year 2026 has just begun, and one of the most chilling psychic predictions has already come true. Award-winning medium Jill M Jackson has made quite a few forecasts about how this new year is going to turn out for everyone. Joining the ranks of Baba Vanga, the Living Nostradamus, and others, she said many of her predictions would have global consequences. As per Jackson, 2026 will witness more instability on both a personal and global scale.

In the same line of thought, the Mississippi-based astrologer had also mentioned the possibility of earthquakes and other natural disasters plaguing the world in 2026. This terrifying prediction was prophesied by her on the Jeff Mara Podcast right at the end of the year 2025.

Jackson’s vision clearly indicated that there could be a lot of earth changes that were incoming, and she added that she saw the world shifting. The psychic also advised everyone to be prepared beforehand for what was to follow, since it was imperative.

While the prediction did initially seem to be very vague, Jill also narrowed it down geographically to where it would strike. Surprisingly, she has gotten it absolutely correct this time around. Well, she had mentioned that these would strike Asia and the U.S. West Coast. And within days of the New Year, seismic activity was recorded in those regions.

Asia Pacific Update (Last 24 hrs): The Asia-Pacific region continues to grapple with seismic activity, with recent data showing multiple earthquakes (5+ above magnitude 2.5) across parts of Asia, including tremors along the China–Laos border, Eastern Sichuan, and near Myanmar’s… — Unidentified Men (@GuruSamwaad) January 9, 2026

In the first week of January 2026, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded about 100 earthquakes worldwide measuring above magnitude 4.5. These largely struck Asian countries within the range of the Pacific rim. Some of the largest earthquakes from this lot struck in the past week alone. Japan, the Philippines, Russia and Indonesia have all experienced earthquakes of magnitude 5.0 on the scale already.

6.4 earthquake in Baculin Phillipines & 6.2 earthquake hit Japan pic.twitter.com/jKl3SKpgXQ — Macarena (@cccellie) January 7, 2026

One of the major ones happened to hit the Philippines with a magnitude of 6.4. Additionally, many earthquakes having a 4 magnitude have hit Alaska at the very beginning of 2026. On Jan 2, Southern Mexico recorded one of its strongest earthquakes ever, with a magnitude of 6.5. The impact was so severe that the authorities promptly evacuated residents from as far as Mexico City.

Interestingly, the trusted psychic Jill M Jackson has also warned people to be on alert for floods in 2026. She cited that the major seismic activity could lead to a domino effect of devastating floods. Her reminder of paying attention to ‘water and things like that’ now seems to be more likely than ever.

Meanwhile, besides geographical changes, the psychic dropped a lot of information possibly related to the political shifts across the world as well. For one, she did not foresee any possibility of the major Russia-Ukraine war ending. But she predicted that Donald Trump’s tryst with Venezuela is not long-term, and it might dissolve within half a year itself.

Some of Jackson’s other predictions highlighted a struggle in the job market for 2026, causing volatility in the personal lives of many individuals. She described the forecast by saying, “I do see a lot of polarity… A lot of ups and downs. It’s going to feel like a roller coaster. Sadly, I do see a lot more people losing their jobs in 2026.”

She further added, “I do see a lot of people doing complete 180s and leaving jobs and careers that they have been in for years and years and starting over, starting something new. I also see a lot of new businesses being created, but it feels more local.”

Well, only time will tell if Jackson’s other predictions will also come true in 2026, now that one of them has already appeared to come true.