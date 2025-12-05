Living Nostradamus Makes Eerie 2026 Prediction – And People Are Freaking Out

As 2025 is about to end, all eyes are now weighing in on the affirmatives and possibilities that the next year will bring. However, a recent prophecy by the Living Nostradamus has alarmed many. He warned there is a possibility of World War III unfolding in 2026. Brazilian soothsayer and psychic Athos Salome has earned the title of ‘Living Nostradamus’ for his accurate yet high-profile predictions. His popularity rose after predicting COVID-19 pandemic and the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Salome broke the internet with his bizarre predictions for the year 2026, which can be summed up as nothing less than unleashed terror. The forecast, which has gone viral on social media, centers on significant geopolitical events. He revealed that two hotspots around the globe will become ferocious battlegrounds in proxy wars between the West and its enemies. According to his forecast, the tensions could escalate into a global war in 2026.

Additionally, he forecasted full-scale wars breaking out in inhabited regions of Sahel and the Arctic. The former is a strip of landmass across the continent of Africa that basically divides the Sahara Desert and the Savanna grasslands. In 2025 itself, there has been a marked increase in terrorist activities in the Sahel; the situation in the region is only expected to deteriorate further.

•Baba Vanga (deceased Bulgarian mystic) and Athos Salomé (“Living Nostradamus”) have been quoted as saying that 2025 is the year humanity will experience some kind of major extraterrestrial or UFO-related disclosure. •She is attributed with a prediction that “a new light in… — Anunnaki (@Annunaki4u) November 5, 2025

Some of the countries in the Sahel that will inadvertently become part of this prophesied war include Mali, Mauritania, Nigeria, Chad, Sudan, and others. These are the states that are regularly under threat of attacks from either ISIS or the Al Qaeda-affiliated groups. Observers note that as Western security support has waned, the region faces a higher risk of large-scale violence.

Athos Salome also spoke about an unprecedented development that would bring the supreme powers of Russia, the U.S. and China once more to loggerheads. But instead of direct warfare, the three countries are expected to battle for strategic resources and market access. Their conflict is expected to break out from a totally unrelated place, i.e. the Arctic Circle. For the unversed, Russia and other NATO-aligned countries have already been developing newer military capabilities in this area.

Salome said, “ The most recent interceptions indicate that Russia is moving missile systems to strategic areas in the Arctic. This increases the likelihood of confrontations with NATO during the ice melt in 2026 – a time when new shipping routes and energy reserves could play a crucial role.”

Christ read this … ‘Mystery spaceship that could attack Earth’ predicted by famed mystic Baba Vanga The Living Nostradamus, named Athos Salomé, also made the same prediction Both psychics, renowned for their eerily accurate predictions of global events including the… pic.twitter.com/xdICS7NHuW — Britain Matters (@Britain_Matters) July 31, 2025

But that’s not all about the horrific predictions in 2026. Athos Salome’s forecast indicates a solar storm passing through Earth, which would cause widespread disruption and severe power outages. He explained, “Recent information indicates that coronal mass ejections directed at Earth will occur between 12 and 15 March 2026. The possibility of large-scale power outages is real, especially in more susceptible electrical systems, but nothing concrete.”

Moreover, after correctly predicting the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brazilian native predicted that there is also a fair chance of another medical outbreak. This new disease will have the power to throw everyone out of the race. However, the Living Nostradamus did not specify whether this disease would become a pandemic in the future.