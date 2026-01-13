Jimmy Kimmel Exposes Donald Trump’s Biggest Hypocrisy on Live TV

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, the late-night host zeroed in on what he believes is Donald Trump‘s worst hypocrisy yet. The president has been sending more ICE agents into Minneapolis while openly aiming for a Nobel Peace Prize.

The segment has now been posted on YouTube with the title “Trump Responds to Outrage in Minneapolis by Sending in More ICE Agents & Wants a Nobel Peace Prize.” In it, Kimmel spoke of how one minute, Trump demands accolades for stopping wars. In the next, he’s ordering more ICE crackdowns that have already sparked protests.

Kimmel framed this Nobel Prize obsession as the core hypocrisy. He noted that Trump looked like he was genuinely disappointed that Venezuelan opposition leader María Machado had been awarded a Nobel Peace Prize. Reports also suggest he wanted her to give it to him! But when Machado asked if this was possible, the Nobel Institute said the prizes can never be regifted.

The Nobel Peace Prize was just awarded to Maria Corina Machado, a woman who publicly endorsed Trump’s plan for a US military invasion of Venezuela and supported the extrajudicial killing of Venezuelans by a US naval force. This is what the committee now calls ‘peace.’ pic.twitter.com/02H7k0Y7Ha — Manolo De Los Santos (@manolo_realengo) October 10, 2025

That did not dampen Trump’s enthusiasm, as Kimmel proved with some clips of the 79-year-old president. In them, he was insisting it would be “a great honor” to receive Machado’s prize, as stopping wars should earn him multiple Nobels, one per conflict, he hoped. Kimmel wondered out loud if Trump doesn’t care about the Nobel, why does he bring it up constantly? Kimmel also claimed that Trump had mentioned the prize more times in one weekend than he’s mentioned his daughter Tiffany in a decade.

Meanwhile, Trump has launched military action in Venezuela, and there are several protesters against him in Minneapolis. The latter is where 37-year-old mother Renee Nicole Good was shot by ICE agents. Kimmel mocked how the administration, oddly enough, sent in more ICE agents to this Minnesota city. Then Kimmel asked: Could we put out a grease fire by throwing more grease on it?

On the other hand, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has said that Good was a “domestic terrorist.”

She argues that the government didn’t need protesters to look dangerous to escalate a situation. As a result, thousands protested in 16-degree weather while the White House was threatened, Kimmel said. The contradiction was even more evident when Trump supported protesters in Iran, as the U.S. is ready to help them. So, why is he cracking down on protesters at home?

Trump says the U.S. will defend peaceful protesters in Iran. At home, he sent federal forces and National Guard troops into American cities to suppress peaceful protests against ICE abuses. You don’t defend free speech abroad while undermining it at home. Authoritarian systems… pic.twitter.com/c8iuAz7A1r — TheSteadyState (@steadystate2025) January 2, 2026

Kimmel also mentioned moments like when Trump berated Republican senators who voted to limit his war powers. He was also boasting about Venezuelan oil before ExxonMobil’s CEO called the country “uninvestable.” Then he read Marco Rubio’s handwritten note aloud during a meeting with oil executives, and ultimately gushed about his new ballroom because why not?

In each of these moments, Trump has been impulsive. He has also threatened to take Greenland “the hard way,” though Kimmel says a poll showed just 8 percent of Americans support him. Even Denmark said it would shoot first if the U.S. invades.

Did Trump really expect no one to notice the gaps?

