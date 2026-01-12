Kristi Noem Called a ‘Psychopath’ for Her Reaction to ICE Agent’s Chilling Remark After Shooting Renee Good

Kristi Noem continues to stir the controversy following the ICE shooting in Minneapolis. Right after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer killed Renee Nicole Good, 37, during an ICE operation, the Homeland Security Secretary made remarks that drew criticism.

Now, she is further admitting that the ICE agent may have called Good a “f—ing b—h” only moments after shooting her several times.

More than the comment, it was Noem’s reaction that stirred the chaos. On CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, the DHS Secretary was shown a video, which apparently captured the perspective of ICE agent Jonathan Ross, who fatally shot Renee Nicole Good.

According to the Daily Beast, the video was, in fact, obtained from the officer’s phone. The footage shows him moving in front of Good’s car as another officer tells her to “get out of the car.” The video then shows her wife frantically telling her to drive away.

Jonathan Ross, who was standing near the driver’s side window, then opened fire at Good. Moments later, the words “F—ing b—h” were clearly heard, although it was not clear immediately who uttered the slur.

During the State of the Union, Noem was asked by Jake Tapper, “Is that Agent Ross’ voice calling Renee Good a ‘f—ing b—h?'” In response, the DHS Secretary said, “I can’t determine which one it is, but it could be, sir.” However, her answer was followed by a brief smirk, which was definitely an off-putting reaction for the moment.

Viewers couldn’t help but notice Kristi Noem’s smile when asked about something so sensitive. On X (formerly Twitter), people referred to her history of killing a 14-month-old dog. Noem herself admitted that her pet dog, Cricket, was difficult to train, and that is the reason she killed her.

“That smirk at the end is the smile of a satisfied puppy killer,” wrote one X user. “Note Noem’s smile at the end,” another pointed out. One angry user echoed, “That psychopath-puppy killer’s smirk when Jake said ‘F—ing b–h’ I hate her.'”

Her smile at the end of this clip!!!!!!

This chick is evil. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 11, 2026

During the same show, Noem made another comment, which truly left people confused. Dana Bash said, “I remember a time when Republicans were very careful about the government having access to personal data.” Noem, cutting her off, said, “Well, we can’t trust the government anymore.”

With a smirk, no remorse! She devil!! — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) January 11, 2026

Bash, equally shocked as the viewers, stressed, “You are the government.” Noem simply said, “Yeah, that’s what I’m saying.” Needless to say, viewers couldn’t even figure out what the DHS Secretary meant, or if she just admitted that the Trump administration can’t be trusted.

Meanwhile, previously, she defended the ICE shooting, even branding Good as a “domestic terrorist.” She told CNN, “This individual and this officer are highly experienced law enforcement officers. He has years of training and specialized training for these types of situations. We’re grateful that he’s alive.”