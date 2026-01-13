‘MAGA Commander’ Slams Celebrities Who Joined Anti-ICE Protest at Golden Globes

The Minneapolis ICE shooting has developed into a national matter, in which Donald Trump and his administration are fiercely defending the killing of Renee Nicole Good. However, the public is not pleased with what has happened, as they lambast Trump’s administration on social media. They launched the #BeGood campaign, which made its way to the 2026 Golden Globes.

The annual award ceremony was a memorable one, from Melissa McCarthy sparking Ozempic rumors to George Clooney throwing shade at the President. The evening was filled with laughter, but some actors decided to use this as an opportunity to rebel against ICE and pay tribute to the 37-year-old.

The names included Jean Smart, Natasha Lyonne, Wanda Sykes, and Marvel star Mark Ruffalo, who wore “Be Good” pins. Ariana Grande also wore an “ICE out” pin. These pins referred to the killing of Nicole Good and Keith Porter, who was shot by an off-duty ICE officer in Northridge, Los Angeles.

Gregory Bovino, Commander-at-Large of Border Patrol, was interviewed by Fox News and was asked about stars of Tinseltown supporting Good at the event. He answered,

“Where are the pins for Jocelyn Nungaray, Mollie Tibbetts, Kate Steinle, Officer Singh, and Ms. Morin and all those other individuals that were killed, maimed, and r—d by illegal aliens?”

The law enforcement official did not comment on the incident involving Good and ICE agents and started talking about “angel moms.” He added,

“And what about the angel moms? How about an angel mom pin? They never seem to talk about that, and I’ve got a problem with that.”

Bovino was appointed to his current post by Kristi Noem and has been playing a crucial part in the administration’s immigration efforts. The killing has caused immense tension between the people and the government, with protests taking place in different parts of the country.

Wearing these pins was a way to remember Renee Good and all the victims of ICE and CPB, stand with communities impacted by violence and injustice, and uplift the call for systemic change. #BeGood pic.twitter.com/FYWCucPF2M — Families Belong Together (@fams2gether) January 13, 2026

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Avengers: Endgame actor lashed out against ICE, calling them “stormtroopers” who are “terrorizing” the city. Though he wanted to enjoy all the glitz and glam, he couldn’t “pretend” to ignore the “crazy stuff” that’s happening. He then ranted against Donald Trump, saying,

“As much as I love all this, I don’t know if I can pretend like this crazy stuff isn’t happening. We have a president who says the laws of the world don’t apply to him, and we can rely on his morality. But he has no morality, so where does that lead us? Where does that lead the world?”

The streets are filled with protesters seeking justice for the terrible incident that happened in broad daylight. However, with the way authorities are backing the agent, it could lead to further unrest.