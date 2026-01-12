Is Melissa McCarthy Another Ozempic Celeb? Actress Turns Head at Golden Globes 2026

Melissa McCarthy left her mark at the 2026 Golden Globes as she walked the red carpet with her husband, Ben Falcone, wearing a dazzling gown with intricate detailing at the center. However, it wasn’t her dress that caught everyone’s attention. Her transformation looked so striking that many guests needed reassurance it was indeed the Ghostbusters actress.

The 55-year-old actress became the center of attention when she took the stage alongside Kathryn Hahn to present the award for best female actor in a limited series, anthology, or made-for-television movie. While Michelle Williams won the award for her performance in Hulu’s Dying for Sex, it was the hilarious segment between McCarthy and Hahn that drew even more attention from fans online.

Melissa McCarthy and Kathryn Hahn are so funny lol this Golden Globes bit was perfect Kathryn: “Since men first started acting in 2015, they have graced our screens with power and beauty” Melissa: “Yes. Men can play so many roles. Husband! Ex-husband! Secretary! And everybody’s… pic.twitter.com/V30hrI4jjs — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 12, 2026

The stunning change received some love from her fans, where an X user called her “phenomenal.” Disappointingly, it also bothered a lot of netizens how the actress had undergone such a jaw-dropping transformation, and they started claiming that she took Ozempic or Wegovy to aid her in weight loss.

The comments soon changed from assumption to dropping scathing remarks on social media. An X user wrote, “melissa mccarthy hitting that ozempic hard. i need to get on board.” Another X user claimed, “oh.. my.. god.. melissa mccarthy got ozempic’d.” One person claimed that the Spy actress is the “proof that money can buy you your dream body.”

The Thunder Force actress has been vocal about her weight and how she has struggled with it all her career. But with more names in Tinseltown getting slim, all fingers point to Ozempic for this unhealthy trend. McCarthy had told PEOPLE that she tried an all-liquid diet during the filming of Gilmore Girls, and the “weight never came up.”

Melissa McCarthy has always been beautiful at every size no matter what we love her and I hope she knows this 🥺🥺#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/7KwuFLlN5l — kylieꨄ︎ (she/they) (@milfcarthy) January 12, 2026

This extreme form of diet allowed her to consume only 500 calories per day, helping her to lose 70 lbs in just four months. Nevertheless, she would “never do that again” because during that period she felt “starved and crazy.” Over the years, she advocated for body positivity, urging people to “stop categorizing and judging women based on their bodies” and delete the idea of “unattainable perfection.”

Since McCarthy has never clearly addressed what helped her in her body weight reduction, trolls target her for taking medication. In 2016, the Identity Thief actress told Refinery29 how her weight would fluctuate for the rest of her life, but that should not be the conversation topic about her. She said,

“I have, but I’ll be back again. I’ll be up, I’ll be down, probably for the rest of my life. The thing is, if that is the most interesting thing about me, I need to go have a lavender farm in Minnesota and give this up. There has to be something more.”

She criticized how insensitive some guys are, who are more intrigued by the fact that she maintains the “shape” of her rear. With that being said, one might never know if she will ever reveal how she achieved her body shape.