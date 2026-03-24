Politics

Biden Era “I Did That” Stickers Return For Donald Trump As Fuel Prices Surge

Published on: March 24, 2026 at 11:55 AM ET

The gas price crossed $5 in Washington and California.

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
Donald Trump’s I did that stickers on gas pumps
Donald Trump’s I did that stickers are going viral as the fuel prices rise after striking Iran. (Image credit: Flickr / White House; X/ @jackunheard)

Social media is full of videos of people placing “I did that” stickers with Donald Trump’s face on them. These stickers first went viral during Joe Biden’s presidency. People blamed him for the rise in gasoline prices.

Fuel prices have now surged across the country, drawing criticism amid the war with Iran.

An X user reposted a TikTok video of a user placing the “I did that” sticker, with the caption, “Omg. This is such a great idea!” Another X user posted, “The left is now putting Trump’s ‘I did that’ stickers on gas pumps across the country to mimic the viral Biden stickers.”

Several people praised the idea, while some MAGA supporters criticized the “left” for it. One supporter posted, “Biden had less than 2 months where his gas price was lower than it is today.” Another user responded, “Are they going to remove them when gas prices go back down?” 

The high fuel prices are one of the impacts of the U.S. and Israel’s strike on Iran. Prices exceeded $5 per gallon in California and Washington and topped $4 in Hawaii. The average price across the nation was $2.9 per gallon before the US strike on Iran on Feb. 28.

Due to the conflict, the Strait of Hormuz was effectively closed, impacting about 20% of global oil trade. Iran allowed very few vessels to pass through Hormuz, while some vessels crossed after turning off their radars.

According to a White House statement, the rise in fuel prices is temporary. White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said, “What matters most to the American people is having a commander-in-chief who takes decisive action to eliminate threats and keep them safe.” He added that the rise in gas prices is a short-term disruption.

As gas prices continue to rise and impact many people, the Trump administration moved forward with a settlement involving a French company. The administration agreed to terminate the company’s lease to build wind farms off the East Coast. The administration will pay $1 billion to TotalEnergies and focus on the development of natural gas and oil.

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