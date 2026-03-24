Donald Trump recently announced a major development amid the partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security. As a result, the ongoing standoff between Democrats and Republicans has left hundreds of American airports facing a dire staffing crisis. Offering a temporary workaround, he has now ordered ICE to assist.

In a recent Truth Social post, the president delivered a heated message against Democrats. He accused them of holding up federal salaries for TSA staff working at airports. Trump said he would be sending ICE agents to some of these airports in an attempt to relieve pressure on both passengers and staff.

REPORTER: Whose idea was it to put ICE agents in the airports?@POTUS: “Mine… you know the story of the paper clip? 182 years ago, a man discovered the paper clip. It was so simple, and everybody that looked at it said, ‘Why didn’t I think of that?’ ICE was my idea.” pic.twitter.com/4P7Z7CE8yp — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 23, 2026

His post on Monday read as “On Monday, ICE will be going to airports to help our wonderful TSA Agents who have stayed on the job despite the fact that the Radical Left Democrats, who are only focused on protecting hard line criminals who have entered our Country illegally, are endangering the USA by holding back the money that was long ago agreed to with signed and sealed contracts, and all. But watch, no matter how great a job ICE does, the Lunatics leading the incompetent Dems will be highly critical of their work. THEY WILL DO A FANTASTIC JOB. The great Tom Homan is in charge!!! President DJT.”

Well, ICE agents have so far faced criticism when it comes to handling the public. Previously, their use of force in identifying illegal immigrants has drawn backlash from both citizens and critics. The deaths of nurse Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good have been cited as examples of ICE-related violence.

The left erupts as Trump directs Tom Homan to deploy ICE at major airports. Reports say TSA passenger lists will be cross-checked with deportation databases. Think he’s not serious? Think again.pic.twitter.com/qQuSCxXIJE — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) March 23, 2026

Now, with them being deployed at airports, it has added to anxiety. Netizens anticipate some completely blown, out-of-proportion episodes happening more frequently as ICE agents interact with travelers on a more up-close and regular basis.

Moreover, with the upcoming FIFA World Cup slated to be hosted in the mainland U.S., it is speculated that the deployment of ICE agents at airports may jeopardize it. Netizens expressed these concerns on social media as they reacted to Trump’s move.

Someone on social media wrote, “We ask again: why would anyone come to the World Cup here?” Another user penned, “I predict that within four hours of ICE actually being deployed into US airports, there will be video online of them violently overreacting to some situation.”

Meanwhile, a third user ridiculed the possibility of witnessing masked ICE agents at airports. They wrote, “Will the ICE agents at the airport be masked? What a welcoming sight! Eat your heart out, Statue of Liberty.” Some commenters also suggested that people sell off their tickets to the FIFA World Cup right away to avoid future unpleasantness with ICE at the airport.

A netizen further commented, “Trump is really firing on all cylinders today. The ICE in airports thing seems like the perfect way to kick off the World Cup, doesn’t it?”

In follow-up posts since announcing the ICE deployment at airports, President Trump said the agents would be unmasked as they take on the new duty. However, he also speculated that Democrats would still find fault with these agents and their work.

DO NOT COME TO USA FOR FIFA WE ARE NOT READY FOR GUESTS YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED ICE IN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORTS ACROSS USA DO. NOT. COME. https://t.co/PGMDp7FPE6 — WeBarter (@WeBarterX2) March 23, 2026

For the untold, the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be held in three countries-U.S.A, Mexico and Canada. A total of 16 cities among these three countries will be acting as hosts for the global sporting event, and are expected to witness a massive footfall from across the world.