Who’s in Line if Karoline Leavitt Takes Maternity Leave? Unlikely Names Spark Debate

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is set to welcome her second child with husband Nicholas Riccio. She is expected to take maternity leave in May. While the 28-year-old does not plan on leaving her role, she would take some time off to look after her newborn. Hence, several questions are emerging about who will serve as the temporary White House Press Secretary. Reportedly, several names have been discussed.

Karoline Leavitt is already a mom to a boy, and is now expecting a baby girl, with her businessman husband, Riccio, 60. Before she returns to her role after maternity leave, there will be a temporary gap in one of the administration’s most visible roles.

🚨NEW: Lara Trump on Karoline Leavitt pregnancy👶 “Karoline Leavitt is a machine. She’s incredible. And she’s going nowhere … we’re all going to be watching as Karoline Leavitt absolutely schools the fake news media while she’s probably 8 and 9 months pregnant.”@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/saHCtp1ab2 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) December 27, 2025

According to The List, a couple of contenders could make the list based on their former roles, capabilities, and public relations. The two biggest names given for the position are: Assistant Secretary of Public Affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, Tricia McLaughlin, and NewsNation host Katie Pavlich. Both of the public figures have enough public-facing experience, although no official announcement has been made.

Other rumored candidates for the position include Alina Habba, who is an advisor to Attorney General Pam Bondi. However, her inclusion in the position has sparked criticism and backlash among officials. Pam Bondi has also denied the rumors, saying, “While I’m flattered by the support and speculation, the role of Press Secretary is not the role I’m considering. Although I love screaming from a podium, I will be better served in other capacities.”

🚨 BOOM! It’s confirmed Karoline Leavitt is NOT leaving her position as press secretary amidst her pregnancy with a baby girl “We’re going to be watching as Karoline absolutely schools the fake news while she’s probably 8 and 9 months pregnant!” 🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/gQA52aDGgo — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 28, 2025

Another unexpected name on the list to fill in for Karoline Leavitt is Riley Gaines. She is an activist who is popularly known for her opinion on transgender athletes in sports. Gaines became popular after she came in fifth in a college swimming meet against Lia Thomas. Although some have praised her for her stance on social media, critics oppose the idea of her filling the spot at White House due to her lack of experience handling high-pressure press briefings.

Lastly, another name being considered for the temporary role is Margo Martin, who is a communications advisor and a close associate of Karoline Leavitt. Although she is being considered for the role, critics pointed out that she often works behind the scenes and rarely appears for interviews. This has raised questions about her capability to tackle the high-pressure press briefings and the questions that follow.