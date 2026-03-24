Trump, Allegedly, Sleeps For 30 Seconds During Memphis Crime Task Force Meeting

Donald Trump’s health is under much scrutiny yet again after his attendance at a Memphis crime task force briefing. On Monday, the televised meeting saw the 79-year-old dozing off right on-stage, even when being addressed directly.

Well, he visited the city to publicize the task force he built to tackle rampant violent crime. The event began with the President discussing high chances in the future where the city of Memphis will no longer have any crime record.

However, viral clips from the day’s event now show Trump at one point, tilting his head slightly down. He then moved it a little to the side, and his eyes were seen shut. Netizens deduced that he might have taken a small nap for about 30 seconds during the event. While it wasn’t really certain that the President actually slept for that brief period of time, it was enough for a barrage of reactions to be stirred all over social media.

NUCLEAR WAR WATCH TRUMP SLEEPING IN PRESS EVENT AGAIN today in Memphis, Tennessee. This is a SIGN OF DEMENTIA CALLED SUNDOWNING. Given Trump’s Colossal Misjudgment starting a War with Iran; and given Israel has 90 Nuclear Bombs — Wikipedia — does anyone really believe,… pic.twitter.com/QUmdqjxvHK — Rip Holmes (@holmesrip2) March 24, 2026

Netizens filled up the comment sections by taking a jibe at Trump’s own remarks about Joe Biden. Alluding to the nickname that he had assigned to the former president, a netizen penned, “SLEEPY DON! SLEEPY DON! SLEEPY DON!” Another commenter joked about the need for Donald Trump to retire. They penned, “Maybe it’s time to send him off to the retirement community so he can rest!” A third user commented, “He had a long weekend of golfing and mocking the dead,” in reference to his recent and controversial visit to Mar-a-Lago amid escalations with Iran.

This has not been the first time that Donald Trump has been spotted dozing off in public meetings. Back in December 2025, he appeared to be taking a nap during a Cabinet briefing while other attendees were speaking. Additionally, instances of his loss of balance during walks and slurred speech have also grabbed attention.

Trump’s health irregularities have frequently remained in focus, especially during his second presidential run. Over the months, the oldest sitting president of the United States has shown signs of fatigue rather publicly. These incidents have naturally been blown out of proportion on social media, raising doubts about his fitness as the head of the country.

Trump: “You’ll never see me sleeping in front of a camera” 😴 …yeah about that 💀 pic.twitter.com/yOBo5qJSVZ — Atlanta Rey 🇪🇸🇬🇧🇨🇺🇪🇺 ✨ (@areyoflight) March 23, 2026

Just a few days back, Trump was seen sporting a visibly large, red rash on the right side of his neck. While he tried to cover much of it with the large collar of his shirt, a portion of it was still visible, raising controversy. In fact, it followed repeated bruising that the president has been seen with, especially on his hands. Interestingly, it was Trump’s physician who chose to clarify the matter and dispel gossip.

Sean Barbella assured that the rash was not serious. He confirmed it to be a side effect of a topical medication Trump was undergoing for a skin treatment. In his words, “President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment. The president is using the treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks.” Barbella neither clarified why the president was using the said cream in the first place, nor the reason for the skin treatment.

The White House has consistently upheld the position that everything was well with the president’s health. Officials have rejected all claims that Trump is showing signs of illness. They only admitted in an official memo that Donald Trump suffered from an age-related condition called chronic venous insufficiency, which causes swelling in his legs.

Barring this one particular ailment, they have assured that the 79-year-old is in a good state of both physical and cognitive health and is in a near-perfect condition to run the government as well.