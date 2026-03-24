Kaitlan Collins Gets “Wake-Up Call” From CNN Insider as Her Latest Appearance Raises Eyebrows

Kaitlan Collins is reportedly chasing “Red Carpet Notoriety,” according to her anonymous colleagues at CNN. The journalist recently attended one of Hollywood’s biggest nights: the Oscars. Her move sparked nicknames and speculation among colleagues.

According to CNN insiders speaking to The Daily Mail, Collins was allegedly becoming “out of touch” as a journalist. An anonymous CNN network executive also pointed out a wake-up call for Collins in her career.

Hollywood’s top insider makes VERY catty observation about Kaitlan Collins https://t.co/nx9onvXr1w — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) March 17, 2026

Collins was spotted in an orange-and-gold detailed outfit at the recent Oscars bash held by Vanity Fair. The insider questioned her presence as a political journalist at a Hollywood-only event. The colleague also wondered if her priorities were shifting from political reporting to Hollywood.

The network executive highlighted an issue with her Red Carpet moment, saying, “When you become more well-known as a red carpet influencer than a journalist, there’s a problem.” The insider added that beyond claims she was losing her edge as a reporter, she was allegedly after “red-carpet notoriety.”

This has led to speculation that Collins is leaning toward the Entertainment industry rather than her current career. The source issued a stern warning for Collins after her appearances at red carpet events. But she has appeared on shows and podcasts hosted by prominent members of the entertainment industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins)

The insider said, “If I were Collins, I’d see this as a wake-up call and focus more on my day job and less on gallivanting across town.” The journalist has not yet responded to claims of her alleged interest in Hollywood.

Although she has not officially commented on her anonymous colleague’s remarks about her. Collins had revealed a method to earn the “respect” of her colleagues at both CNN and the White House during a 2021 Forbes interview. She acknowledged people from different walks of life who pay close attention to her reporting as a CNN reporter.

She also explained, “Be well-read on what’s going on and have good reporting.” It has been five years since that comment. It appears that, instead of focusing on being well-read, Collins is spending more time in entertainment circles.

This isn’t the first time she has been spotted outside her role as a political reporter for CNN. Insiders recalled multiple instances that have reportedly made them question her interest as a journalist at the news hub. From allegedly boasting about her expensive vacation property to attending a Royal Wedding in the UK, to attending the Grammys. Her presence at these events seemingly continues to cause speculation among her colleagues.

Trump: “The White House Correspondents Association has asked me, very nicely, to be the Honoree at this year’s Dinner, a long and storied tradition since it began in 1924, under then President Calvin Coolidge. In honor of our Nation’s 250th Birthday, and the fact that these… pic.twitter.com/TfnOrHqQxj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 2, 2026

Another insider suggested she may be enjoying the ‘perks of journalism,’ adding, “CNN is clearly in a tailspin, so why not enjoy the notoriety while you can?” As mentioned earlier, Collins has not responded to claims made by her colleagues about her. Similarly, CNN has not confirmed or denied comments made by its employees.

Collins is set to make an appearance at the upcoming Correspondents’ Dinner at the White House. Insiders speaking to the Los Angeles Today have echoed the thoughts of the anonymous CNN sources. Many wonder if she’ll use this dinner to expand her network or if it will be used as an “influencer photo op” moment.