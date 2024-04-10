Bianca Censori's Recent Fashion Choices Seems Inspired by Kanye West's '2013 Yeezus Tour' Dancers

Bianca Censori's racy outfits created much buzz already but it seems the architect has been drawing inspiration from her husband Kanye West's 2013 musical tour Yeezus. Her trend-setting fashion choices, however bizarre they may appear, are a lot similar to the dancers at Ye's past tours.

The Australian has been making a statement every time she steps out with her husband. Although she's rarely appreciated and mostly critiqued, her bold fashion sense cannot go unnoticed. While many people blamed West for "manipulating" her into dressing the way he wanted, lately, her barely-there outfits seemed a revived version of the rapper's past concerts, per The Sun.

The 46-year-old married his former Yeezy employee in a hush-hush ceremony in December 2022 and ever since, they have been globe-trotting, attending musical events and fashion shows while casually walking through the streets of foreign lands grabbing eyeballs and creating controversies with Censori's body on full display.

In the past months, the 29-year-old was seen in sheer, skintight bodysuits, pants, and tiny dresses in pastel/neutral shades. The couple has been photographed in some of the major cities like Rome, Miami, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Dubai. On several occasions, Censori was spotted completely braless and even sans underwear over transparent lacy outfits.

If fans could relive the past, the couple's fashion inspiration is highly influenced by Ye's Yeezus tour aesthetics. The background dancers of the rapper were dressed the same way as Censori. West, these days, covers his face with different masks. Similarly, he sported the iconic Maison Margiela mask throughout his 2013 tour, resembling his current fashion sense.

While the Praise God rapper still has the same all-black style (from his 2013 tour), which he seldom switches, it is worth noting that Censori's fashion sense has shifted to a complete 180 after she tied the knot with West. The backup dancers wore sheer masks and figure-hugging catsuits similar to what the architect has been flaunting lately.

West announced The Yeezus Tour, a 23-city trek throughout North America, opened on October 19, 2013, in Seattle and concluded on December 7, 2013, in Houston, with Kendrick Lamar opening all 5 shows, per Billboard. Yeezus was Ye's first solo trek since his last back in 2008, Glow in the Dark tour.

Yeezus debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200 selling 327,000 copies in its first week, according to Nielsen SoundScan. It also marked West's sixth No. 1 album and sixth straight chart-topper, after his successful album in collaboration with Jay Z.

He yelled at the crowd during his Australia stop for Yeezus, "There are only two times in history: before Yeezus, and after. The world, they don't have to understand me in my time. But they will understand me, eventually," wearing a diamond-studded mask, the rapper made a commanding entrance, emerging from below the stage to the Darth Vader theme song, The Imperial March.