Despite recent claims of a 'toxic' work environment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, numerous TV producers from the show have come forward to defend its host, Jimmy Fallon; they applauded him as a 'supportive' and 'collaborative' leader who cultivates a positive work environment.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gerardo Mora

Also Read: Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Breaks Down After Receiving The Results Of Her DNA Test

One of the producers, who has been with the show for two years, praised Fallon’s leadership. They observed that despite delivering bad news or disagreeing with Fallon on certain issues, they have always felt valued and respected. According to Page Six, the source asserted that Fallon is open to different opinions and even eager to change his mind when presented with an alternative perspective. The staffer claimed, “I cannot say enough good things about him, about how he is an empathetic person, how he hears other people’s opinions [and] how he’s open to being flexible.”

These praises stand in contrast to a recent Rolling Stone report that highlighted claims from two present Tonight Show staffers and 14 former employees. In this article, it was alleged that Fallon contributed to a'glum atmosphere' by disrespecting and bullying staff members.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon)

However, the TV producers who spoke with the Daily Mail had a completely different perspective. They claimed that Fallon has never belittled or snapped at anyone and emphasized his amicability. They said that Fallon often engages with the whole team, creating a positive and amiable work environment. Another producer said that Fallon earnestly promoted a sense of 'family' among the show’s crew and staff; the TV host organized several social events, such as trivia nights, speed bowling, and staff talent shows, to enrich camaraderie. The staffer also mentioned, “I’ve received his high-fives in the hallways and his handwritten notes for birthdays, life milestones and a job well done.”

Also Read: ‘Teen Mom’ Fans Furious at Jenelle Evans for Allowing Son Jace, 14, to Wear ‘Inappropriate’ Shirt

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Toth

Another producer, with 14 years of experience on The Tonight Show, reiterated the sense of 'community' within the crew, adding, “I’ve felt nothing but support from the people around me — from Jimmy to other producers to all of my colleagues at the show.” The producer also said they were given 'incredible opportunities' that pushed them to grow in their respective careers. These claims are in contrast to the Rolling Stone reports describing a toxic work environment that led some staffers to contemplate suicide, seek therapy, and cry in dressing rooms due to the alleged work stress.

Also Read: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Stassi Schroeder and Husband Beau Clark Welcome Their Second Child

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon)

Jerry Seinfeld, who was mentioned in the Rolling Stone report, also defended Fallon: “This is so stupid. I remember this moment quite well … I teased Jimmy about a flub, and we all had a fun laugh about how rarely Jimmy is thrown off.” Furthermore, when talking about a moment that had been defined as 'uncomfortable' in the article, the 67-year-old Seinfeld star clarified, “It was not uncomfortable at all... Jimmy and I still occasionally recall it and laugh. Idiotic twisting of events.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Noam Galai

NBC, the network that airs The Tonight Show, issued its own statement, emphasizing its commitment to providing a respectful working environment. The network stated, “We are incredibly proud of The Tonight Show, and providing a respectful working environment is a top priority. As in any workplace, we have had employees raise issues; those have been investigated and action has been taken where appropriate. As is always the case, we encourage employees who feel they have experienced or observed behavior inconsistent with our policies to report their concerns so that we may address them accordingly.”

More from Inquisitr

The View’s Joy Behar Interrupts a Vicious On-Air Fight Between Alyssa Griffin and Sunny Hostin

Kylie Jenner May Have 'Reunited' with Former Bestie Jordyn Woods: "Is The Old Era Coming Back"