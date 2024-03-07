Kim Kardashian Copies Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori, Flashes Sheer Bodysuit Underneath Giant Coat

Kim Kardashian has been in the limelight for her unique style statement. However, this time the beauty mogul and entrepreneur made an appearance that led to comparison with ex-husband, Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori. The comparison comes into the picture with adultery rumors of West doing the rounds over the internet.

The 43-year-old was seen leaving the Ritz Hotel in Paris donning a skin-tight sheer bodysuit and an overcoat that trailed to the floor as she clutched it around her chest. The Kardashians star paired the look with black sunglasses and a sleek bun with nude makeup according to Mirror. The reality star and mother of four has stayed mum over the rumors about her ex-husband with whom she shares four kids.

The skin-tight suit stretched to Kardashian's heels that immediately caught the attention of netizens who compared the look to Censori's, an architect turned model. Censori's style quotient has time to time inspired explosive comments against her and the rapper for being explicitly racy in public places. The couple has constantly been trolled for their ill-fitted choice of attire which is generally nude or sheer. The Vultures rapper also faced backlash for posting his wife's risqué images on Instagram.

📸Kim Kardashian in Paris today pic.twitter.com/2CwvLT5n9Q — Kardashian World (@KUWTKWorld) March 3, 2024

Responding to it, he took to Instagram and called out those trolling his freedom to post his wife online. Moving on to the rumors, it all began when the American social media personality and boxer, Bryce Hall tweeted a screenshot over X, formerly known as Twitter. The screenshot was from the inbox of his girlfriend, Mikaela Lafuente. Hall captioned the image, "Kanye is sliding on my girlfriend.. someone tell Kim." The screenshot carries a short conversation wherein Ye asks Lafuente, "Back in Cali" followed by a text that reads, "Are you in California or the States," when she replies with a "Yes, why?" West then explained, "Wanted to see if you wanted to hang and listen to the new album." Reportedly, the co-parents' relationship deteriorated further after the tweet went viral.

Kanye is sliding on my girlfriend.. someone tell Kim pic.twitter.com/rSw6ADR1vk — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) March 2, 2024

Following their divorce in 2021, the duo prioritized co-parenting their four children. Recently, the rapper accused Kardashian of the discontinuation of a deal with Adidas. West posted on Instagram, stating, "This is the document that they give employees at Adidas when asked questions about Yeezy. "There is an overlap to Adidas and Kim ignoring my opinion on where my kids go to school or people ignoring my name change or the entire celebrity culture ostracizing me for my political opinion It all comes down to human rights which you sacrifice when you’re stigmatized with mental issues All these situations are actually far crazier than what I’ve been branded to be." Lately, West has removed all the posts from his social media handle of Instagram and retained only one. The video features his daughter North West.