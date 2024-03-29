Kanye West Proclaims Himself the Only 'G.O.A.T.,' Takes Aim at Drake and Kendrick Lamar

'Back in the game,' Kanye West is letting his contemporaries know he's back and here to stay. The Praise God rapper bounced back after being canceled for his explosive anti-semitic remarks. In a deleted social media message, he aimed at Drake, with whom he's feuded for years, and Kendrick Lamar amid "issues" with Australian wife Bianca Censori.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Dudelson

The 46-year-old claimed his dominance in the hip-hop industry, "Everyone knows I washed Kendrick on no more parties in LA," per The Sun. He then turned towards his longtime rival Drake, who's currently embroiled in a separate feud with Lamar. "Everyone knows I washed Drake at the Free Hoover Concert," boasted Ye.

If fans could recall, the Yeezy founder subjected Drake to public humiliation after he posted a series of tweets (deleted shortly after) and called out, "I've never mentioned or touched on anything related to the family when it came to Drake," and added a devil face emoji, per PEOPLE.

"He followed my wife on Instagram he mentioned Pusha’s fiance [sic] in a song," referencing his ex-wife Kim Kardashian with whom he was married in 2018. He slammed the Canadian rapper, "Who's [sic] bright idea was it to tell Drake to follow my wife on Instagram?" adding "This person is not Drskes [sic] friend."

Ye, in subsequent tweets, stretched the beef further and slammed Drake for "dodging" him and "following" his then-wife Kardashian. "He dodged me for months when I extended olive branches to talk and then called to threaten me," wrote the Heartless rapper, echoing the same sentiment in 125 tweets.

Despite a slew of hateful and hurtful words, he insisted, "I don't have beef with no one. Love everyone," but cautioned, "Don't follow my f—ing wife on Instagram." He went on to demand a public apology from Drake and wrapped up his rant with a contradictory emotion, "I love everyone even Drake. That's my whole thing," concluding, "Love everyone."

However, this time, it wasn't personal. The 46-year-old ensured his contemporaries are aware of how his career graph has played out and that he's a force to be reckoned with. West reminded, "Everyone knows I brought Adidas into this culture and took them out," adding, "Everyone knows Lotta, Demna, Virgil, Jerry, [and] Kim all worked for me."

He went as far as calling himself the only G.O.A.T., "I am the only person to come back number one after cancellation," claiming, There is only one GOAT. I stand by me [and] My friends call me Ye," and signed off.

The Vultures rapper unearthed a buried beef with Drake after Lamar released Future & Metro Boomin's Like That in which a verse seems to be taking potshots at his First Person Shooter co-stars Drake and J. Cole. Now, Ye is taking sides between the two and unsurprisingly, choosing himself.