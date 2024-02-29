When Kim Kardashian Was Slammed for Her 'Insensitive' Posts Amid Kourtney and Travis’ 'Emergency'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 2, 2023. It has since been updated.

Kim Kardashian, who is well-known for leading a lavish lifestyle, drew criticism for her social media posts that appeared to be "insensitive," which came at the same time as an emergency for her sister Kourtney Kardashian, and her partner, Travis Barker of Blink-182.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

Blink-182 had announced the cancellation of three of their concerts on their official social media accounts. The band's well-known drummer, Travis Barker, was forced to leave immediately to attend to what was believed to be an "emergency." Fans are left in a state of curiosity as to the precise nature of this emergency, which is yet unknown, per The U.S. Sun.

Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available. — blink-182 (@blink182) September 1, 2023

Reality TV star and a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family Kim, who is now a successful entrepreneur, took to her own social media platforms to share her most recent indulgence which was customized silk pajamas for her private jet. Even though such a message could appear unimportant in isolation, many people found the timing to be disrespectful and out of touch with the seriousness of the issue involving her sister and Barker.

Image Source: Instagram | @kimkardashian

Unsurprisingly, Kim's posts appeared to be tone-deaf, and the internet reacted quickly. Numerous followers of the Kardashian-Jenner family and social media users expressed their displeasure, criticizing Kim for her lack of consideration in light of the ongoing issue surrounding her family. They questioned her posts' timing and considered them improper.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gregg DeGuire

The mystery was only heightened by Barker's return to the United States. The drummer was seen at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) sporting a hoodie and sweatpants while clad in all-black apparel. He walked through the airport with a serious expression on his face while wearing a black baseball cap. Kourtney, who usually travels with Travis and Blink-182, was noticeably absent from the scene. The fact that Kourtney was not by Barker's side throughout the emergency spread rumors about what was going on.

Barker's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, provided some information in an interview with TMZ. She admitted that she was unaware of the facts but that she was aware of the emergency. She also made it clear that none of their other family members, including their adopted daughter Atiana De La Hoya and sharing children Landon and Alabama, were affected by the emergency.

Hopefully the Travis Barker family emergency has nothing to do with Kourtney’s pregnancy.



Also wishing well to the rest of his family as well, of course. — Bravalita (@Bravalita) September 1, 2023

Moakler further clarified the significance of Blink-182's decision to cancel shows, arguing that it showed the gravity of the circumstances. She voiced her worries and offered her prayers to Barker's immediate family, particularly Kourtney.

Alabama Barker, Travis Barker's daughter, captured the attention of social media during the whirlwind of events with a cryptic TikTok video. She was seen mouthing the lyrics to Coi Leray's No More Parties while wearing pajamas and toying with her hair in the video. One of the lyrics reads, "I'm off to better things, I'm only doing s**t that's gonna make me elevate." Fans were left to speculate about the video's possible connection to the current situation because it made no explicit clarification, reports The Sun.