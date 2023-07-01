Britney Spears Grooves in New Dance Video, Asks Her Fans This Bizarre Question

Britney Spears is known to mesmerize her fans with her dance videos. The 2000s pop icon recently posted another clip of herself grooving to the soothing beats of Return to Innocence by Enigma. She flaunted her toned body in signature low-rise white shorts and a yellow crop top. Leaving the makeup to minimal and wearing only tiny drop earrings the Toxic hitmaker swayed her hips with the new-age music. Britney also posed a question in the caption for her 42.1 million followers. The caption read, "We be saving the date y’all ????"

While it is still unclear what the Criminal Songstress is referring to, fans speculate that she may be hinting at the special date on which she might visit her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by River Red (@britneyspears)

The Spears sisters' relationship has long been shrouded by mystery. Not much is known publicly about their alleged feud. But according to Daily Mail, the Gimme More singer recently raised suspicion that the two had buried the hatchet once and for all. In a recent Instagram post, while enjoying her first vacation in a year with her husband Sam Asgari, Britney revealed that she was happy to meet her sister. "It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!! I’ve missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family !!!" her caption read. The 32-year-old songwriter has yet to confirm the get-together.

The Spears sisters were each other's "support system" in the early 2000s, when Britney was making hit music and Jamie Lynn emerged as a star on the Nickelodeon show Zoey 101. Jamie Lynn took an extended hiatus from acting in 2007 after becoming pregnant at 16.

The decade-old cold war between the two sisters gained momentum after the "Free Britney" phase that succeeded in ending Britney's years-long conservatorship. In the following year, the sisters went into passive-aggressive mode and took to social media to take potshots at each other. However, the recent reconciliation with her mother Lynne Spears may have changed Britney's tone towards her sister as they now find ways to mend their relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by River Red (@britneyspears)

Britney has previously indicated on Instagram that she might join singer Elton John on his Glastonbury tour as one of his "four special guests." She had also shared a painting of an apple with St George's flag carved into it. She captioned the post with three Union Flag emojis. Hence, the "We be saving the date y’all ????" statement could either mean an announcement of the tour date or a special meeting with her sister Jamie Lynn.

