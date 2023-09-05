Travis Barker And Kourtney Kardashian Spotted for 1st Time After 'Family Emergency' Leaving Hospital

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker were recently held up on account of an urgent family emergency earlier last week. This led to the Blink-182 drummer and his band postponing their European Tour as Radar Online first learned. Details about the reason behind its postponement still remain unknown.

However, Barker’s first wife, Shanna Moakler confirmed that while she remains in the dark about the truth of the matter, her children are safe and sound. Moakler and Barker share two children together, Landon and Alabama Barker.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

However, as per The Daily Mail, it appears that perhaps the situation has dimmed down. The reality star and her drummer husband, who are expecting their first child together, were both seen exiting the LA Hospital for the first time since the emergency.

The Kardashians star, who is visibly pregnant, was seen wearing a co-ord grey set and had her hair tied up in a neat bun. Her hubby sported his usual aesthetic of a casual t-shirt and jeans with his iconic beanie. The two were closely guarded by their security team as they were safely escorted to their car which happened to be a black SUV.

Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available. — blink-182 (@blink182) September 1, 2023

Barker’s band was reportedly on track to deliver two performances at OVO Hydro located in Glasgow on separate dates: 1st and 2nd September. The next one was supposed to be in Belfast on the 4th and lastly at the enchanting city of Dublin on the 5th.

The band announced the postponement on X, previously known as Twitter. It read, “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis had to return to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information regarding his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available,” claimed the tweet.

Travis Barker Leaves Hospital with Still-Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian https://t.co/j8MNRLaF2R — TMZ (@TMZ) September 2, 2023

As soon as it was announced, fans were perplexed and concerned for the famous drummer’s family and his unborn child. They poured their love in accordingly. “My thoughts are with Travis and his family,” said one person. Another one added, “Hope all is well with @travisbarker and his family,” wrote a fan. While several chimed with an understanding of the circumstance, there were trolls who appeared to be rather disgruntled at the announcement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

But Barker’s fans fiercely defended him. “People need to have compassion and respect the guy’s privacy. Thoughts and prayers are with Travis and his family now,” urged a fan. “Remember everyone, they’re people too. Chill out with the hate,” said another one.

Shocked by the abhorrent comments by so-called “fans” of @blink182 complaining that some shows need to be rescheduled.



Being a member of @blink182 is a job. Travis has family emergency so he needs to take some time off. So, I’m not sure how anyone can get upset given the… — Bill Herrmann (@BillH314) September 2, 2023

There was another fan who strongly slammed trolls for being disrespectful and inconsiderate toward the drummer’s unfortunate situation. And claimed that all those commenting with hate were not really his fans. “Being a part of @blink182 is a job. Travis has a family emergency so he needs to take some time off. So I’m not sure how anyone can get upset given the circumstances,” concluded the fan.

