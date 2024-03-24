When Eric Trump 'Loved' Dad Donald Trump's 'Racist' Tweets Towards Congresswomen: 'Leave'

Back in 2019, when Eric Trump was asked about his father's controversial tweets targeting Democratic congresswomen on Fox & Friends, he staunchly defended them. Despite criticisms even from within the Republican Party, Eric stood by his father's remarks, stating, "I love the tweet," and expressing admiration for the underlying message. He emphasized the importance of loving the country and suggested that those who criticize it should consider leaving, according to Newsweek. Eric said, "If you don't love our country, get out, leave." He then told host Steve Doocy, "You know, if you complain about our country, you know, go to somewhere – go experience somewhere else in the world."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt

Support for the ex-president's words was significantly less than what his son estimated, according to an Ipsos survey from five years ago. While 57% of Republicans indicated they agreed with the president's message, 68% of respondents found the tweets disrespectful. Thirty percent said that critics of the United States are 'un-American.' In total, 59% referred to the then-president's tweets telling congresswoman to 'go back' as 'un-American.'

For those who need a refresher, the former POTUS attacked progressive Democratic congresswomen Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts on X. They should 'go back' to the nations 'from which they came,' he contended, emphasizing that 'you can't leave soon enough.' Three out of the four representatives are American citizens who were born in the United States; the other two are women of color. Born in Somalia, Omar moved to the United States as a young child and obtained naturalization in 2000, almost twenty years ago.

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

The lengthy history of people encouraging non-white Americans to leave or return to their countries has been cited by critics, including some Republicans, as a disgusting example of racist rhetoric. As per the federal U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), making remarks of this nature might be legally classified as discriminatory. An employee may bring a legal complaint against an employer for breaking the law if they were to make the same comments that Donald Trump made to them, according to CNN.

When @realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to “Make America Great Again” has always been about making America white again.



Our diversity is our strength and our unity is our power. https://t.co/ODqqHneyES — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 14, 2019

Representative Fred Upton, a Republican from Michigan, stated on X that the resolution "was targeted at the specific words that frankly are not acceptable from a leader in any work place large or small." Upton voted in favor of the motion. "If we're going to bring civility back to the center of our politics, we must speak out against inflammatory rhetoric from anyone in any party anytime it happens. America embraces diversity, and that must continue."

Today’s resolution was targeted at the specific words that frankly are not acceptable from a leader in any work place large or small. If we’re going to bring civility back to the center of our politics, we must speak out against... — Rep. Fred Upton (@RepFredUpton) July 16, 2019

However, Eric, like his father, stepped up his defense of the remarks and criticism of the Democratic Party. The Democrats have turned into a 'radical socialist party,' he said on Fox & Friends. He contended that the economy would suffer if 'one of these lunatics gets into office.'