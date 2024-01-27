Meghan McCain Can't Let Go of 'The View' Beef, Accuses Ana Navarro of Being a 'Surrogate of Biden'

Meghan McCain, the former co-host of The View, is still upset about fellow host Ana Navarro's remarks about "influence-peddling." McCain stated to guest Joe Concha on Thursday's episode of Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat podcast that she is "still pissed off" over an alleged snub against her that happened on the well-known daytime talk show in December.

She emphasized to her audience once more that she is not the same as President Joe Biden's son and described Navarro's remarks as "deeply offensive" to her children as well as to her. As Concha started blasting Republican Navarro for not adhering to the Republican party principles, McCain not only agreed but went a step further, saying, "She's a surrogate for the Biden campaign. A literal surrogate."

As per EW, in a broader conversation regarding Hunter Biden's ongoing legal issues, Navarro, a co-host of the ABC talk show, and McCain's former colleague, stated that several previous co-hosts have tried to "influence-peddle" on their famous surnames. The daughter of the late Senator John McCain picked up the conversation on her podcast while criticizing Navarro, "I don't love talking about The View all the time," she said.

"After the recent kerfuffle, which happened about a month ago, I'm still in the middle of trying to get an apology for being compared to Hunter Biden, which I take very seriously. I've never been accused of a crime in my life, I've never touched a drug in my life, I've never gone to rehab, I've never cheated on anyone, I've never dated because when I was growing up, my parents said, 'Don't lie, steal, or cheat, and everything else is fair game.'"

I don’t understand why my former colleagues @TheView @ABC bring me up and slander me on an almost weekly basis. It has been years - move on, I have.



I have never been accused of a crime in my life and am a patriotic American - I would never and have never “influenced peddled”… — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 14, 2023

"I think it's chickens--- that people on the left can't come up with some kind of better talking point to cover for his s----y behavior and his criminal behavior than somehow rope me into this. I have nothing to do with any of this, but you want to act like his behavior is okay. We know it's not," McCain continued to explain. "I didn't realize when I signed up to be on The View that I'd be talked about years and years after, on the show, by people I used to work with."

Condemning her comparison to Hunter she said, "It would be more comfortable for my ex-colleagues if I were a crackhead, an ex-crackhead, who was stealing money, than apparently just living my life and having a career." McCain stated on X in December that she would be "consulting" with her attorneys before making a decision.

"I have never been accused of a crime in my life and am a patriotic American - I would never and have never “influenced peddled” in my life, let alone with foreign adversaries. Not all politician's children are the same - and I am no Hunter Biden. All accusations are absurd, defamatory, and slanderous," McCain tweeted then.