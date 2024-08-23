Bianca Censori’s Friends Concerned Kanye West is 'Putting Her in Danger' After Visit to Trump Rally

Popular rapper Kanye West and former President Donald Trump have been good friends over the years. Their bond is strong not just because of their celebrity status but, perhaps, also because they have both run for president and have similar political beliefs. Meanwhile, recently, West and his wife, Bianca Censori, were spotted in their Tesla Cybertruck and stopped by a Trump rally in Beverly Hills, California. However, West’s support for Trump has concerned Censori's friends about her safety and well-being.

Censori's friends think the person they once knew is no longer the same. A source said, "Bianca was not onboard with the idea of stopping at the Trump rally. She is clearly not a conservative woman. Her overt display of sexuality and the fact that she believes a woman should be able to do whatever she wants with her own body isn't exactly on board with Republican beliefs." The source added, "[Censori's friends] are concerned Kanye is putting her in danger by stopping and winding his car window down at a Trump demo."

"This is after he denounced Trump and spoke out against him, and after Trump called Kanye someone who needs help. How is this safe?" the source questioned. Moving ahead, the insider highlighted, "For the most part, Trump’s supporters, and some Republicans, believe that it is okay for a man to decide what a woman should do, how she should behave, her role in the family, what she should and shouldn’t wear and how she should and shouldn’t act. This is terrifying to her loved ones as they feel this is how Kanye seems to view women – or at least Bianca," as reported by Daily Mail. "But this is the woman she is now, not the person she was before Kanye. Her friends feel like they have lost her," the source said.

Meanwhile, earlier in January, Censori’s friends also criticized West for seemingly controlling her fashion choices. An insider said, “He is pushing her nakedness all over his own [account] so that he can control her narrative. It is disturbing, and by shutting her off from the world he is causing her to become more and more isolated,” as reported by the Mirror. “She is wearing what he wants, going where he wants, and doing what he wants because she really has no other choice,” they added.

A few months back, it was reported that Censori's family was thinking of stepping in and addressing her controversial wardrobe choices due to the intense media scrutiny. "An intervention for Bianca Censori would likely involve both her parents and friends, all of whom have previously expressed concern about her behavior and the dynamics of her relationship with Kanye. The purpose of the intervention would be to address these concerns and help Bianca recognize her unhealthy behavior," relationship expert Louella Alderson said, as reported by Mirror.