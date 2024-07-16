Social Media Puzzled as Conservative Ann Coulter Asks Why There Are ‘Girl Secret Service Agents’

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter came under fire on social media after she questioned why there are women in the Secret Service. Her enquiry came after the deadly assassination attempt against former president Donald Trump on Saturday. The conservative pundit on X, formerly Twitter, penned, "Why are there girl Secret Service agents?"

You are a ghoul. She laid her life on the line, and you're behind a keyboard. What's wrong with you? https://t.co/SlskWFSNlJ — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) July 14, 2024

"So that the boy Secret Service agents have someone to mansplain," a netizen retorted while another slammed, "While many things change, a few things remain the same. Ann Coulter being one of the biggest pieces of human garbage on earth is one of those things." An X user echoed, "That's your takeaway? Not why was the closest rooftop left exposed?" while another stressed, "Women are capable of doing the job."

That's a woman. A good agent. She's out in front, in the line of fire if the shooter's still shooting. Kudos to her! — Leesa J. (@LeesaWho) July 14, 2024

Many pointed out that the female agents in the rally clips were doing their job quite well. "It seems like the woman USSS agent is doing her job, unlike whoever's job it was to secure the very small number of book depositories within line of sight of the teleprompter in this small rally. She didn’t screw up," a user commented. "You cannot be serious. That woman threw herself on Trump during an active shooting. Would you have done the same?" another asked.

While many things change, a few things remain the same. Ann Coulter being one of the biggest pieces of human garbage on earth is one of those things. https://t.co/ZOoQSaYUN7 — sgrubs327 (@ScottyGS3) July 14, 2024

As netizens continued to chime in, a comment read, "They’re women, and they do the same job as the men. You should be expressing your gratitude for them, not questioning their fitness." "Somehow, someway, Ann Coulter never ceases to amaze," a critic trolled. "Come on, really? She was willing to take a bullet for the man. You're awful." a user took a shot.

Trump gets shot and of course it's women's fault even though the shooter is a white man and there are male secret service agents there too. pic.twitter.com/KAIw82VgDW — AskAubry 🦝 (@ask_aubry) July 14, 2024

Coulter was not the only one with gender-biased remarks. Many right-wingers took to social media to share their bogus assessment that DEI [Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion] initiatives were to blame for the failures of the Secret Service. Many on social media were quick to share footage of Trump's security detail featuring female personnel, with the incendiary account Libs of TikTok claiming that DEI had "gotten someone killed," TIME Magazine reported. Billionaires Elon Musk and Bill Ackman, as well as Meghan McCain, the daughter of former Republican presidential candidate, John McCain, seemed to agree with the bizarre notion.

The DEI comments were not aimed at the female agents alone. Kimberly Cheatle, appointed by President Joe Biden in 2022 as the second-ever female director of the Secret Service, rose through the ranks over a two-decade career. Critics, including Rep. Tim Burchett and Musk, have mocked her PepsiCo background despite Cheatle previously having served as the first female assistant director of protective operations.

Cernovich could've shared more screenshots of Kimberly Cheatle's experience before working at PepsiCo, but he didn't because the goal was to make it seem like she isn't qualified to be the Secret Service director and only got picked because of her gender.https://t.co/9wibZdhk6Q https://t.co/6RzbAWvSti pic.twitter.com/U9b4zWInzA — leon boone (@BigLee84) July 14, 2024

Although the Secret Service has welcomed women for over 50 years, women comprise just 24% of its 7,500 employees. The agency has long battled allegations of harassment and assault of female employees, hiring sex workers, and other forms of misconduct. Diversity has only managed to make the Secret Service safer for capable women to rise to ranks.