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Bettina Anderson’s Mar-a-Lago Bridal Shower: Menu, Guest List, and More

Published on: April 14, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET

Donald Trump’s ex-wife, Marla Maples and daughters Ivanka and Tiffany Trump were at the shower.

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
Bettina Anderson's bridal shower.
Bettina Anderson's bridal shower | Credits: Bettina Anderson/Instagram

Bettina Anderson had her bridal shower at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, April 12, to celebrate her wedding to Donald Trump Jr. According to a source, it was a “gorgeous” bridal shower. Other family members, including Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump, attended the shower. Donald Trump’s ex-wife, Marla Maples, was also present to celebrate the new couple. Floral decor was used throughout the venue.

Anderson picked a three-tiered mint green cake with white accents and flowers on top. Guests were served burrata salad, chicken roulade as the main course, and mixed berries for dessert.


Guests were given a luxury gift bag containing clothing, skincare products, and other high-end items. The gathering was described as intimate, and Anderson shared several glimpses on Instagram, including a photo of a table setup featuring pink and white flowers and gold cutlery accents.

The fans are excited to know more details about the upcoming wedding. Known for her extravagant life even before getting engaged to a Trump, Anderson will surely stun her fans.


Earlier reports suggested the White House as a possible wedding venue for Trump Jr. and Anderson. An unnamed insider said, “This would set them up for future political roles, whether Don Jr. goes after the presidency or something else. This is a consideration.”

However, the couple is now expected to marry at Mar-a-Lago. The most recent wedding held at the White House was that of Naomi Biden, granddaughter of Joe Biden, in 2022. Another source added, “The ballroom probably has to be finished,” for the upcoming Anderson and Trump Jr.’s wedding.


So it’s less likely to be the couple’s choice of wedding venue. Meanwhile, the construction of the ballroom has been paused since Congressional approval is required. Melania Trump did not attend the bridal shower. She previously did not attend Tiffany Trump’s baby shower, according to past reports.

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