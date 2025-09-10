Barron Trump is Back at the White House Ahead of Sophomore Year – Here’s What It Means for His Future

After a year at Trump Tower for a convenient commute to New York University, Barron Trump has finally decided to go back home and be with his family. The youngest son of President Donald Trump has relocated to the White House and will finish his sophomore year at NYU’s campus in Washington, DC, according to the New York Post.

The 19-year-old will continue his education considerably closer to his parents, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, after spending his freshman year earning a business degree at NYU’s prestigious Greenwich Village campus.

Barron was shortly spotted attending NYU classes after Trump initially hinted at his youngest son’s college preference in an August 2024 interview with The Post. Following reports that the teenager was missing from his lessons in New York during the first week of September, Barron relocated to Washington, DC.

He reportedly traveled between the Trump family estates during his summer break after graduating from NYU in May as a student, planning his future business ventures.

According to reports, he has been meeting with business partners to create innovative ideas and close transactions. He also intends to launch his own business. The recent action by Barron Trump coincided with Melania Trump’s pivotal involvement during the second Trump administration.

Barron Trump is moving back into the White House as he begins his sophomore year…🫡

Like father, like son…. pic.twitter.com/TLEvgQZDle — GrrrGraphics-Ben Garrison 🤠 Cartoons 🇺🇸 (@GrrrGraphics) September 10, 2025

“He’s a little on the tall side. I will tell you, he’s a tall one, but he is a good-looking guy. And he’s really been a great student. And he does like politics. It’s sort of funny,” Trump told “Kayal and Company” on Philadelphia’s Talk Radio 1210 WPHT at the time.

Barron’s relocation to Washington, DC, coincides with Melania Trump’s pivotal involvement during the second Trump administration. The first lady, who was born in Slovenia, has been instrumental in her husband’s diplomatic efforts to put a stop to Russia’s war on Ukraine and has led the enactment of laws against revenge porn.

WASHINGTON — Guess who’s moving home?

First son Barron Trump is residing at the White House while he attends classes at New York University’s campus in the nation’s capital The Post has learned.

The 19-year-old who spent his freshman year as a prominent presence at NYU’s flagship pic.twitter.com/uXjH9L3SyU — Dave Gahary (@Dave_Gahary0) September 10, 2025

On his first trip as the 47th commander in chief, Melania Trump accompanied the president to North Carolina to see Hurricane Helene victims.

In addition to spearheading a school AI effort that invites kids to submit their best ideas for utilizing the technology, she issued a postal stamp in May that honored Barbara Bush at the White House.

Melania Trump has been pressuring Russian President Vladimir Putin to be harsher on the Kremlin because it attacked Ukrainian citizens. She has called on him to release Ukrainian children who were abducted by the Kremlin and returned to their parents in recent weeks.