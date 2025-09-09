Barron Trump’s Secret Admirer Claims She Has One Trait That Could Even Win Over Melania!

Everyone knows Barron Trump is close to his mother and First Lady Melania Trump. The mother-son duo spends much time together, even though Barron has studied at New York University since 2024. His mother makes it a point to visit the 19-year-old business student frequently and often references him during her interviews.

However, recent reports claim that there’s one more person who might be a secret admirer of Barron Trump, and her one particular quality that Melania Trump might also like. The fan is none other than the owner of the Instagram account with the handle (@barrotrump). The 19-year-old Brazilian schoolgirl created the account after her long-term crush on the President’s youngest son in 2023.

As per Nicki Swift, the girl spoke to the Daily Mail and said, “I created the account because I really like Barron. He was my first celebrity crush,” she added. While she admitted she’s never met or spoken to anyone in the Trump family, her affection runs deep: “My biggest dream is to meet him. I don’t even know what I’d say.”

In addition to Barron, the teenager is equally fascinated by Melania Trump and her captivating aura. “Melania has this timeless beauty, but her mystery and composure enchant me,” she added. Many might say that her love for the former model may be a way to win Barron Trump’s heart, but she genuinely likes her as a fan.

We don’t blame her, though. Barron Trump rose to fame after he was spotted during Donald Trump’s inaugural ceremony in January 2025. He left the crowd mesmerized as he appeared in a cashmere-colored suit, with a sleek hairstyle and glowing skin. His staggering height beyond 6 feet was the cherry on the cake moment. Several fan pages were created after the event, and we are sure many were girls.

Though the teen may idolise Melania, winning her approval could prove difficult. According to PEOPLE, Melania has maintained an unusually close watch over Barron. She wants the best for her son, but her constant glance over him might make it difficult for her introvert son to date. “She always knows where he is and what he’s doing,” a source added as it revealed the dynamics between them.

Melania Trump will be ‘part-time first lady, full-time mother’ to Barron during second term, plans to split time between homes https://t.co/xi53yX9242 pic.twitter.com/x4ND3DwMXp — New York Post (@nypost) November 13, 2024

Yet, reports from NewsNation claimed that Barron Trump already has someone special in his life. “He has a really nice girlfriend and spends a lot of time with her,” a source close to the family claimed. “He’s not a spotlight-seeker like his father. He’s more reserved, much like Melania.”

While not much about his dating life is confirmed, since Barron is very young, we hope that Melania Trump is aware of it. Reports close to the outlet also reveal that Barron has few friends and often likes to keep it low-key compared to his half-brothers and half-sisters. Therefore, he spent half his summer break developing ideas for his business venture.

Barron Trump to launch luxury real estate company without Trump Organization backing in spring 2025. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/OwrjTkZFKa — AF Post (@AFpost) January 21, 2025

“He is interested in business in general, developing properties, making money, and being involved in successful projects,” an insider claimed. It’s surely different from what most people his age do. ( they go on holidays, get their hair colored, and play sports). Barron goes to class and then heads home to have home-cooked meals.

We might have to credit Melania for Barron Trump’s well-brought-up nature. She ensured he became a man of substance, pursued his ambitions, and maintained a good lifestyle. Whether Barron Trump has a better half or not, one thing is clear: he and his mother are determined to keep that part of his life private.