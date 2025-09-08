Barron Trump’s Biggest Superfan Revealed! a 19-Year-Old Girl From Brazil

Barron Trump, President Donald Trump‘s son, is a popular figure at a young age. He’s tall and enigmatic; oftentimes, women crush on him. One such Brazilian 19-year-old girl who developed a crush on him created an Instagram account, barrotrump.

Her account is an online shrine dedicated to the First son, posting his recent photos as well as throwbacks to his younger years. The account of this superfan has gotten over 450,000 followers who want updates on Barron.

She remains anonymous, but the account has even reached the White House. She told The Daily Mail, ‘I decided to create the account because I really like Barron, he was my first famous crush. My biggest dream is to meet him. I don’t know what I would say to him specifically.’

The account also reached the MAGA crowd, who consider the first son to be Trump’s potential successor. Her account also shared updates on the president and the first lady. Moreover, the comments under the posts are filled with appreciation for Barron and the First Family.

The crowd just went wild for tall meme lord king Barron Trump. His popularity rises by the minute. He is the Lisan Al Gaib. pic.twitter.com/nNCJU83wRJ — Green Lives Matter (@Ultrafrog17) January 20, 2025



Many people call him the future president. They also leave comments appreciating his physique and height. The superfan also said that she gets a lot of direct messages on Instagram from people who are close to the first family.

She did not reveal the content of the messages, so the information is still not verified. Not just Barron, she also called Melania an elegant, ‘strong and sophisticated woman.’ She added, ‘I just love the way she presents herself: always impeccable, with a posture that conveys power, confidence, and class.’

She called her timeless beauty full of power, confidence, and class. Another thing the superfan is obsessed with is posting the photos to Lana Del Rey’s National Anthem song. She even adds the lyrics to the caption.

JUST IN: Lara Trump says Barron should be given “serious credit” for his role in helping his father, Donald Trump, get reelected. It was Barron who convinced his father to do podcast interviews over legacy media, to reach and connect with the younger Gen Z people, like through… pic.twitter.com/bSbTkMT3kG — MAGA Resource (@MAGAResource) November 17, 2024



Barron does not really stay in the limelight, which ends up making him mysterious to many. He does not have any official role in the White House but he did play his role in getting young people to vote for his dad.

Trump credits him for his wits and ideas all the time. He is seen in some public events supporting his dad but he wishes to maintain privacy just like Melania.

According to a source, Melania worries about the hate in the country and how it falls on her son, who is innocent of any of this. The First Lady often worries about the impact of negative comments on him and tries to keep his life normal.