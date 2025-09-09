‘Embarrassed by His Parents’ – Barron Trump’s College Life Takes an Unexpected Turn With Drastic NYU Move

Students and university security officers took notice when Barron Trump did not show up for the start of his second year on September 2 at New York University’s Greenwich Village campus. After graduating from the esteemed Stern School of Business in May, the 19-year-old son of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump was noticeably absent from the main campus.

According to People magazine, which cites several college security sources, the youngest Trump has moved to another NYU campus for what seems to be a short-term, semester-long arrangement.

Due to privacy concerns, university officials declined to name the specific campus, but NYU offers degrees at a number of places, including downtown Brooklyn, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai, China.

People on social media have been eager to speculate on the transfer. In another piece about Barron’s absence, a reader of Y! Entertainment suggested that, “The kid is embarrassed by his parents. It’s not difficult to figure that out. His dad is acting like he’s lost his mind and is ducking accountability… His mother barely speaks English and has poor taste in decorations. He knows other kids look at him with side eye. At that age, they couldn’t care less about the money and status of his parents.”

No, Barron Trump has not dropped out of college. Instead, recent reports indicate he is completing his sophomore year by attending a different New York University (NYU) campus for the fall 2025 semester. He remains enrolled in NYU’s Stern School of Business and is expected to… — Ron Skates (@RonJSkates) September 6, 2025

Another user commented on Barron Trump’s demeanor, questioning if anyone has ever seen ‘this kid’ smile. A third one wrote, “Barron has turned out to be a good-looking young man. I hope he has a personality to match. Having the parents he has must not be easy.”

“I don’t imagine he could go anywhere in public without being harassed,” one reader observed, while another added, “The kid doesn’t have a chance with the father and mother he was ‘blessed’ with!”

Barron Trump ‘doing a semester’ at different NYU campus as he begins sophomore year: report https://t.co/cqg7vqo6SP pic.twitter.com/O8jgT2H1Qs — New York Post (@nypost) September 5, 2025

Barron had become somewhat of a phenomenon at the university as the president’s tallest son at the time of the campus change. Despite the constant presence of Secret Service protection, he was described by alleged sources close to the school community as “a ladies’ man,” standing at nearly 7 feet, who had become “really popular with the ladies.”

Melania’s mother, the late Amalija Knavs, is credited by President Trump with creating Barron’s remarkable height through her food. Trump has called Barron a “beautiful boy” who is 6’ 9″ during podcast appearances, but he has also said, “I say, ‘Barron, I don’t want to take a picture next to you.'”